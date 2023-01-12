BERSA Announces US Facility and Launches New Website

Kennesaw, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – BERSA, one of the most trusted firearms brands for over 65 years, has launched a brand new website featuring all the most popular BERSA products, plus the new American-made BAR15 rifles and BAR9 pistols. The website and new product launch all coincide with the 2023 SHOT Show®, to be held Jan. 17 – 20, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. BERSA will be exhibiting at Booth 70805.

The new website, bersa.com, offers customers a clean, modern, easy-to-navigate platform where the full pistol lineup is available and can easily be sorted by products, such as pistols, BAR, accessories, and BERSA merchandise. The newly listed BAR products feature new AR-style rifles in .556 NATO, just announced, 300 Blackout; and new AR-style pistols in 9mm and one in .556 NATO. Not sure of which BERSA product? Click on the Purpose Tab and easily sort categories of self-defense, concealed carry, competition, recreational, and LE/military. There is a BERSA handgun or rifle for every need, task, or purpose.

“The BERSA brand is completely relevant for today’s consumers,” Rafael Del Valle, National Director of Sales for BERSA, said. “We are excited to bring a fresh look to our consummate product line at the SHOT Show and online on our new website.”

This year’s SHOT Show will be held in both The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum offering a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the best in firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics, and other related products and services first-hand. The BERSA Booth 70805 welcomes new dealers and media.

For more information on the new BERSA AR-style pistols and rifles, visit www.bersa.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About BERSA:

For over half a century, BERSA has been manufacturing quality firearms and is known worldwide for reliability and attention to every ergonomic and functional detail. Boasting an excellent price­ to performance ratio and using the most advanced technology concerning design, production, and quality control has helped make BERSA one of the most prestigious gun manufacturers in the world. Sportsmen and law enforcement worldwide enjoy the benefits and quality of BERSA. For more information, visit bersa.com.