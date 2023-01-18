Optics Deals: Bushnell AR Optics 1-4X24mm SFP RifleScope $90.82 Filler+CODE FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great price on the Bushnell AR Optics 1-4X24Mm SFP Rifle Scope at only $90.82 if you game their shopping cart with a filler item and a coupon code with FREE shipping.
To get this price, you need a filler item in your cart (we used a Luth-Ar Ar-15 Ejection Port Cover Spring but it can be anything) to get the cart total over $100, so you can then use coupon code “ammoland10”. Check out the Cart image below to see how we did it.
Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
Bushnell AR Optics 1-4X24Mm SFP Rifle Scope
The feature-packed AR Optics 1-4×24 gives you the features you need to outfit your AR with a capable and fast-deploying optic.
Available in the second focal plane (SFP) Drop Zone-223 with holds out to 600 yards.
Exposed turrets allow you to dial for windage and elevation adjustments quickly and accurately, and the Throw Down PCL makes magnification changes almost instant. The IPX7 waterproof rating and fully multi-coated optics make this an outstanding value, and its compact size make it perfect use with offset irons or red dot sight.
Fully Multi Coated – Multiple layers of anti-reflective coating on all air-to-glass surfaces deliver bright, high-contrast images.
Clarity – Fully-Multi Coated Optics deliver crisp images in every lighting condition.
Features a Throw Down PCL power change lever that you can set to two different heights, making these scopes as customizable as the rifles you mount them on.
Bushnell AR Optics 1-4X24Mm SFP Rifle Scope Cart Check
