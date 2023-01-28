Gun Deals: Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest $104.99 FREE S&H CODE

xxx

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Caldwell Shooting Gear has an exclusive special for AmmoLand News readers. Pick up the Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest for just $104.99 with FREE shipping. Even the discount kings at Amazon can not beat this price. Read AmmoLand News’ review of the Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest here.

Find comfort in having full range of motion and secure gun placement with the Caldwell Precision Turret Shooting Rest.

\The swivel/pan and tilt knobs eliminate time wasted readjusting the shooting rest, so you can spend more time shooting.

Features

22.4″ length adjustment and a width of 5.5″ with 2 points of solid purchase for maximum stability.

Non-marring forend clamp keeps rifle secure and centered with swivel and til features for maximum adjustability.

Front leg vertical adjustment up to 6″.

Ball bearing panning system with a 58-degrede arc using a gun with an extended magazine.

This heavy duty rest features a forend clamp and micro-adjustable pistol grip atachment that are perfect for AR platform firearms.