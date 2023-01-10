Gun Deals: CBC Industries AR-15 Rifle Builders Kit $384.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a great price on the CBC Industries AR-15 Rifle Builders Kit at just $384.99 after coupon code “ULTIMATE20” at check out and FREE shipping.

CBC Industries AR-15 Rifle Builders Kit

A quality-built, near-complete AR-15 Kit at an almost unheard-of price! You supply the stripped lower and magazine, and CBC Industries takes care of the rest. All components are quality-manufactured in the USA, with the exception of the Hera Arms free-float KeyMod handguard, which is German-made. Bolt carrier group and charging handle are included. The upper comes fully assembled and properly headspace, so you don’t have to worry about that part.

CBC Buttstock Kit Includes:

6-position Buttstock, Mil-spec Buffer Tube, Carbine Buffer, Chrome Silicone Recoil Spring, Receiver End Plate, and Receiver Extension Castle Nut.

Standard AR-15 Components Include:

Hammer, Hammer Pin, Hammer Spring, Trigger, Trigger Pin, Trigger Spring, Trigger Guard, Trigger Guard Pin, Disconnector, Disconnector Pin, Safety Selector, Safety Selector Detent, Safety Selector Spring, Pistol Grip, Pistol Grip Screw, Pistol Grip Lock Washer, Bolt Catch, Bolt Catch Spring, Bolt Catch Buffer, Bolt Catch Roll Pin, Take Down Pin, Pivot Pin, Take down & Pivot Detent (x2), Take down & Pivot Spring (x2), Magazine Catch, Magazine Catch Button, Magazine Catch Spring, Buffer Retaining Pin,Buffer Retaining Pin Spring.

Key Specifications

Item Number: 706920

Caliber: 5.56 NATO/.223 Remington

Gas System: Carbine-length

Capacity: Magazine not included

Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Material: 4150 chrome moly steel, nitrided

Barrel Twist: 1:8″

Stock: 6-position

Upper Receiver: 7075-T6 forged mil-spec

Lower Receiver: Stripped lower not included

Pistol Grip: A2

Handguard: 12″ Hera Arms® KeyMod

Flash hider: A2

Mfg. Number: 900-165

UPC: 600518151081