Ammo Deals: CCI 22 LR Mini Mag Target 40Gr 1235 FPS CPRN 100rnds $10.99 FLAT RATE S&H

CCI 22 LR Mini Mag Target 40Gr 1235 FPS CPRN 100rnds


CCI 22 LR Mini Mag Target 40Gr Deal Sale Disocunt dec2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a sale and inventory on 100 round bricks of CCI 22 LR Mini-Mag Target 40Gr ammunition, just $10.99 with flat rate shipping. As with everything, flat-rate shipping, the price is excellent if you buy enough.

CCI 22 LR Mini-Mag Varmint CPHP 36Gr

CCI® Mini-Mag® 22 LR offers peak velocities, and a proven, accurate copper-plated hollow point bullet design. Clean-burning propellants ensure reliable performance.

Original CCI® offering, still the most popular
Reliable feeding
Clean-burning powder won’t foul barrels

SPECIFICATIONS

Caliber 22 LR
Grain Weight 36
Muzzle Velocity 1260
Bullet Style Copper Plated Hollow Point
Ballistic Coefficient .125
Package Quantity 100
Usage Varmint

Wass

Is the .22LR a good self-defense caliber? In the case of the Ruger SR-.22 pistol, absolutely! At least for home defense, where fired rounds penetrating non-brick or non-cement/concrete walls are a concern. The above pistol, from all outward appearances, is as intimidating looking as any 9MM or .380, is cheaper with which to practice, holds ten rounds and, unlike most other rimfire guns, can be dry fired. The only concern, one must thoroughly learn the SR-.22 from the manual, master it’s more complex disassembly and remember to seat the magazine firmly to avoid the magazine disconnect safety. Otherwise, it’s the… Read more »

Last edited 28 days ago by Wass
1
xtphreak

or a Taurus TX22
looks like any 9mm striker pistol
lightweight
16 rds in a factory mag, 21rds with an extender
great trigger
good sights
accurate
fits in a grock holster
comes with 2 mags
16 rounds of .22 LR solids will ruin somebody’s day

0
xtphreak

oh yeah

simple takedown
suppressor ready

0
