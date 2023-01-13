Colorado: Broomfield Passes Anti-Gun Ordinances

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In the latest instance of localities creating a confusing patchwork of local gun laws around Colorado and violating Second Amendment rights, the Broomfield City Council passed a number of the anti-gun ordinances before it, following a public hearing on Tuesday. These went into effect immediately.

Ord. 2188 bans the sale and possession of so-called, vaguely-defined “rapid-fire trigger activators.”

Ord. 2190 restricts home-built firearms beyond what state and federal law requires.

Ord. 2191 requires all firearm dealers in Broomfield to post anti-gun propaganda at their places of business and offer information to customers, among other things, on how to file “red flag” orders to strip others of Second Amendment rights.

Ord. 2193 prohibits the open carry of firearms in public places located in Broomfield, regardless of whether there are signs posted indicating such.

Ord. 2194 prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in CCOB-owned and operated places where signs are posted indicating such and security personnel staff metal detectors.

Ord. 2195 updates definitions in the code that apply to the regulation of firearms.

Ord. 2200 updates various code provisions for consistency in light of other code changes.

In addition, the Council voted to defer two other proposed ordinances until the June 13th hearing:

Ord. 2189 discriminates against adults aged 18-20 years old by prohibiting them from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

Ord. 2192 imposes an arbitrary ten-day delay on Second Amendment rights before citizens can take possession of firearms and requires them to present proof of training/experience prior to the sale of firearms.

Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

