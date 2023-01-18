Meet the CZ Custom A01-SD OR, Optics-Ready Pistol, Built for Competition

Kansas City, KS –-(AmmoLand.com)- The wait is over. With an overwhelming response from the loyal CZ Custom customer base, the CZ-USA team is pleased to show off the new custom A01-SD OR Pistol to the product line. The CZC A01-SD OR Pistol adds to the list of hammer-fired, optics-ready offerings and is loaded with custom high-performance features that’ll edge out the competition.

CZ Custom A01-SD OR Pistol

The A01-SD OR comes equipped with a fixed rear sight mounted on a removable cover plate. Upgrading to a reflex sight optic is easy using the included DPP or RMR footprint adaptor plates.

A well-balanced pistol is essential for rapid target transitions. The design team shorted the pistol’s dust cover, which shifted the pistol’s balance point closer to the shooter’s hand. Further ergonomic enhancements include a deep beavertail and undercut trigger guard for a rock-solid grip, while raised 25 LPI checkering provides a solid grip.

Performance features include a bull barrel for enhanced accuracy and an internal magwell for fumble-free, lightning-fast reloads using its 19-round magazine. Pinning the hammer and sear directly to the frame improves trigger pull consistency. The A01-SD OR includes CZC components for a competitive edge, like a competition hammer, short reset disconnector, extended firing pin, and a trigger straight from the CZ 85 Combat.

The forged steel frame and 4.9-inch bull barrel enhance accuracy and soak up recoil; the pistol tips the scale at 51.2-ounces. The custom shop A01-SD OR pistol includes a conveniently located manual thumb safety.

Setting sights on the podium has never been easier than with the optic-ready custom CZ A01-SD OR pistol.

CZ Custom A01-SD OR Handgun Features:

Optics-ready, cover plate with rear sight installed

Two aluminum plate adapters – RMR & DPP

Shortened dust cover offers in-the-hand balance for quick transitions

Match-grade bull barrel

Deep beavertail & Undercut trigger guard

Raised 25 LPI checkering

Internal magwell

Hammer and sear pinned to the frame for trigger pull consistency

DA pull weight is from 8-8.5 lbs, while SA clocks in at 3-3.5 lbs

CZC competition hammer

CZC short reset disconnector

CZC extended firing pin

CZC 85 Combat Trigger

CZ Custom A01-SD OR Specifications:

SKU: 91732

Caliber: 9mm

Mag Capacity: 19 rounds

Frame: Forged steel

Trigger Mech: Double Action/Single Action

Slide Finish: Blued

Front Sight: Fiber Optic

Rear Sight: Fixed Sight

Grips: G10

Barrel Length: 5 in

Height: 5.9 in

Weight: 47 oz

Overall Length: 8.6 in

Safety: Manual thumb safety

MSRP: $2699.00

Since 1997, CZ-USA has offered American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson. See how CZ-USA can make your shooting better, easier, and a lot more fun at cz-usa.com/.