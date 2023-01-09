Gun Deals: Daniel Defense M4A1 Stripped SOCOM 5.56 Upper Receiver $719.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a coupon code “AMMOLAND” that gets you 10% off orders over $150.00+ like the Daniel Defense M4A1 Stripped SOCOM 5.56 Upper Receiver with Handguard for just $719.99. That is the lowest price we have seen on a top-quality upper! Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Compare prices online here, and you see why we like this offer!
Daniel Defense M4A1 Stripped SOCOM 5.56 Upper Receiver
The Daniel Defense M4A1 SOCOM Block II Upper Receiver has been designed for those looking to match the specs and performance on the M4A1 SOCOM Block II carbines used by troops during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
- Cartridge: 5.56×45
- Color: Flat Dark Earth
- Finish: Anodized
- Length: 14.5″
- Muzzle: 1/2-28
- Style: Stripped
- Twist: 1-7
- Made in the USA
The Daniel Defense M4A1 SOCOM Block II Upper Receiver features a quad-rail handguard equipped with Picatinny-compatible rail sections. The barrel is cold hammer forged from mil-spec chrome-moly vanadium steel and features a SOCOM, heavy profile, with chrome-lined interior, and matching military-style barrels with the same construction. The gas block is a Daniel Defense pinned low profile block, the same as the current generation provided to SOCOM.
- Made from 7075-T6 aluminum
- Barrel length: 14.5 inches
- Twist rate: 1:7
- Does not include BCG, charging handle or flash hider
The Daniel Defense M4A1 SOCOM Block II Upper Receiver features a flat dark earth anodized finish.
Daniel Defense M4A1 Stripped SOCOM 5.56 Upper Receiver $719.99 FREE S&H CODE
Some Related Reviews:
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$20 off $150
$120 off $900
|
$35 off $275
$60 off $475
|
$20 off $200+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
|
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
|
Brownells' Best Deals Found Here