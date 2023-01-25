Dead Air Silencers Releases the Mojave 9 at SHOT Show 2023

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Dead Air Silencers is proud to announce the public release of their first silencer utilizing Direct Metal Laser Sintered (DMLS) additive manufacturing technology, the MOJAVE 9.

The MOJAVE 9 pushes the boundaries of performance, allowing shooters to have the benefits of both low blow-back and supreme acoustic signature reduction! This is achieved by the all-new patent pending revolutionary Triskelion baffle design. Pushing the limits of performance through enhanced baffle geometries that have not previously been achievable through traditional manufacturing processes, our engineers have created a truly unique design that addresses issues inherent with pistol caliber suppressors.

Benefits of this revolutionary silencer include reduced back pressure, excellent flash reduction, and a class-leading acoustic performance with an earthy low-frequency tone. Additionally, the MOJAVE 9’sunique structure is extremely strong and durable, featuring high thermal efficiency and rapid cooling that promotes the continuous efficient flow of gasses. This leads to a less toxic, lower recoil, and overall, more enjoyable shooting experience by the end user. In short… It’s a breath of fresh air.

The two-piece modular design allows the end user to prioritize peak levels of sound reduction as well as lower size and weight, making it more versatile to fit the shooter’s specific needs. With both the front and rear modules constructed of 6AL-4V Titanium, the innovative design of the MOJAVE 9 results in a best-in-class acoustic signature reduction in an incredibly strong, lightweight, and compact package.

The MOJAVE 9 in full-size configuration ships with a removable booster and a 1/2”x 28 piston, measures 7.64” in length and weighs only 9.6 ounces. The MOJAVE 9 in short configuration, weighs in at a remarkably light 8.2 ounces and 5.89” OAL. The rear module is compatible with all Dead Air P-Series mounts and accessories, which include recoil booster, 3-Lug, and Key-Micro.

“Having been given the opportunity to design the 9mm suppressor we call the Mojave 9; I really wanted to wow our customers and give them something they’ve never seen before.” – Mike Smith, Research & Development Engineer

MOJAVE-9 SPECIFICATIONS

Materials: 6AL-4V DMLS Titanium, 7075 Aluminum, Stainless Steel

6AL-4V DMLS Titanium, 7075 Aluminum, Stainless Steel Finish: High temp Cerakote®

High temp Cerakote® Caliber Rating: 9MM, 300 BLK Subsonic, 350 Legend, 300 BLK Supersonic (semi-auto only)

9MM, 300 BLK Subsonic, 350 Legend, 300 BLK Supersonic (semi-auto only) Energy Rating: 1900 ft-lbs. Max Muzzle Energy

1900 ft-lbs. Max Muzzle Energy Diameter: 1.405”

1.405” Length: 7.64” / 5.89”

7.64” / 5.89” Weight: 9.6oz / 8.2oz

9.6oz / 8.2oz Includes: 1/2-28 Piston(included), Accepts P-Series Adapters

1/2-28 Piston(included), Accepts P-Series Adapters MSRP: $1099

