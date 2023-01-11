Tactical Deal: Blackhawk Range Bag Package 1 Rifle, Range, Pistol Bag $80.00 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Blackhawk Range Bag Package 1 Rifle, Range, Pistol Bag

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a great package price on shooting range bags! Blackhawk Range Day, three-bag package deal, one Rifle, Range, & Pistol Bag all for $80.00. That is 63% off the $215.00 MSRP price.

Blackhawk Range Day 3 Bag Package

BLACKHAWK 34″ RIFLE CARRYING CASE BAG, TEXTURED BLACK – 64RC34BK

If you need a top quality protective carry case for your valuable firearms then the BlackHawk Rifle Case is for you. It is constructed with 1000 denier nylon which is highly abrasion and mildew resistant. The padding is .375 inches closed cell foam which absorbs the shock, but not water.

It also features wrap around handles and a handle grabber, removable foam inserts, YKK heavy-duty zipper with sliders, detachable and adjustable padded shoulder strap, adjustable lid on mag pouches, and a full opening for shooting mat capability. Carry and protect a wide assortment of rifles with the Rifle Case. It’s padded with 0.375 inches closed-cell foam that absorbs shock but not water. Double-stitched seam taping on raw edges with Box-X anchors add further reinforcement.

BLACKHAWK 74PR01BK SPORTSTER MEDIUM PISTOL RUG 1000D NYLON SOFT POUCH
Sportster

12.5″ x 8″ x 1.25″ Black Soft Case by Blackhawk®. This classic pistol rug design protects firearms and provides easy transport. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship.

Manufactured from industry-leading materials using up-to-date equipment, it ensures everlasting reliability and enduring value.

BLACKHAWK SPORTSTER DELUXE RANGE HUNTING BAG – 74RB01BK

The BLACKHAWK! SPORTSTER product line gives you quality shooting gear at a price that fits every budget. From weapon cases and bags to pouches and pistol rugs, Sportster delivers affordability without sacrificing the quality you expect from BLACKHAWK! No matter what your mission, Sportster shooting gear is definitely within range.

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
