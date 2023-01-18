Federal Adds 360 Buckhammer Its Popular Power-Shok Rifle Ammunition Products

ANOKA, Minnesota – -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition adds two Power-Shok rifle loads in the new 360 Buckhammer cartridge.

Federal Ammunition Power-Shok Rifle Loads

The 180-grain and 200-grain Jacketed Soft Point (JSP) are .358 in diameter and delivers energy and trajectory that match the 30-30 Win., with softer recoil and better accuracy. This brand new straight-wall cartridge—recently launched by Remington Ammunition—is specifically designed for lever-actions and is deadly-accurate past 200 yards. This new product announcement was made at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Decades of reliability and efficiency of Federal Power-Shok JSPs are what has made this product line a legend within hunting camps worldwide,” said Jesse Whiteside, Federal’s Product Management Senior Director. “Two offerings, 180- and 200-grain, in the all-new 360 Buckhammer cartridge are sure to impress lever-gun hunters who set their sights on big game.”

Summary of features include: New 360 Buckhammer cartridge specially designed for lever-action rifles; .358 diameter bullet provides ballistics and power like 30-30 Win., with softer recoil; straight-wall cartridge legal in more previously slug-only areas; Jacketed soft-point bullet; Available in 180- and 200-grain options: MSRP: $36.99, 20-round boxes.

“Our new Buckhammer cartridge meets the needs of a growing market opportunity due to changing laws in traditional shotgun/muzzleloader states,” continued Whiteside. “Within the last five years, several prominent deer-hunting states have passed laws allowing straight-wall cartridges in zones previously designated as shotgun- or muzzleloader-only. The new Buckhammer cartridge adds to the straight-wall list of choices while providing hunters with a powerful and ballistically superior new option.”

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.