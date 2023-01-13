Gun Activists File New Lawsuit Challenging Delaware Magazine Capacity Ban

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced the filing of litigation challenging Delaware’s recently enacted ban on “high capacity” magazines. The Complaint in FPC’s Graham v. Jennings, along with other case documents, can be viewed at FPCLaw.org.

“On June 30, 2022, Delaware Governor John Carney signed into law Senate Substitute No. 1 for Senate Bill No. 6, as amended, thereby criminalizing one of the most common and important means by which Delaware citizens can exercise their fundamental right of self-defense,” the Complaint states.

“Standard capacity magazines are in common use for lawful purposes by peaceable people throughout Delaware,” said Bill Sack, FPC Director of Legal Operations. “Setting arbitrary limits on the number of bullets peaceable people have to defend themselves is not only unconstitutional, but immoral. Because such restrictions have no basis in the history and tradition of firearms regulation in this country, we are confident this insidious ban will be struck down.”

FPC is joined in the litigation by Second Amendment Foundation.

