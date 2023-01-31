Gear Deal: Lancer L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazines 10 pack $139.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- KYGUNCO has a great deal on 10 packs of Lancer L5 Advanced Warfighter 5.56 30-round magazines in translucent smoke color with flat rate shipping. These are great AR-15 magazines and will make a great addition to your rifle!

Lancer set out to design a better 5.56 magazine; one with the reliability of steel and the durability and weight of polymer. The L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazine (AWM®) is that magazine.

The L5AWM’s exclusive hybrid design includes a hardened steel feed lip assembly molded into a proprietary polymer body with aggressive surface texturing to create the ultimate rifle magazine tough enough for military, law enforcement, and competition applications.

FEATURES

The L5AWM is compatible with modern weapon systems, including M4/M16/AR15, SCAR16, HK416, ARX160, SIG556, ARC, SIG MCX, IWI Tavor, IWI X95, SA80, chambered in 5.56x45mm / .223 Remington.

Designed, tooled, manufactured, and assembled in the USA

SPECIFICATIONS