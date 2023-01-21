Henry Rifles First Semi-Auto: The Homesteader 9mm

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I’ve been a lifelong fan of Henry Rifles ever since I shot the Goldenboy – but the Homesteader 9mm is something totally different. While every other rifle made by Henry is either lever-action or break-action, the new 9mm Homestead is a semi-automatic, magazine-fed pistol caliber carbine. But it’s more than just that, and after spending some time with it at SHOT Show 2023, I have some great news to share.

Henry Homesteader 9mm

The Homestead is a magazine-fed semi-automatic carbine chambered in – you guessed it – 9mm parabellum. It feeds from proprietary magazines, Glock-pattern magazines, or a combination of SIG and S&W magazines, depending on the model.

Under the hood, the Homesteader is a direct blowback design. So there are very few moving components, making the gun reliable and very robust, and resilient to dirt and carbon buildup. My personal experience with the gun at Media Day at the Range in Las Vegas was very positive. The gun ran without any issues whatsoever despite the fierce wind blowing fine sand in the action for hours, and it was remarkably accurate in my very limited experience.

Other noteworthy features include a 1/2×28 threaded muzzle for use with sound suppressors, aperture sights mounted directly to the barrel, and a receiver that comes from the factory drilled and tapped for a scope rail. MSRP is reported to be around $820, depending on what configuration a shooter chooses. I, for one, am very interested in the gun, as it feels like a more old-fashioned version of the Ruger PC9 that still retains the classic looks of Henry’s lever-action rifles. Hopefully, I’ll have one to review in my hands soon, so I can give you guys and gals the full rundown in the near future. Guns are being boxed up now, and should be available for purchase soon.

