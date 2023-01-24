Gun Deals: HI-POINT JXP10 10mm 10rd Threaded Barrel Pistol $219.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Experience the power of a 10mm pistol at an unbeatable price with the HI-POINT JXP10 from Kentucky Gun Co. At just $219.99 with FREE shipping, this brute of a pistol features a threaded barrel and a 10-round capacity, making it the perfect choice for both novice and experienced shooters. Don’t miss out on this incredible price – order your HI-POINT JXP10 today!

HI-POINT JXP10 10mm 5.2″ 10rd Threaded Barrel Pistol Consumers have been asking for a Hi-Point 10mm pistol for a long time, and Hi-Point is excited to deliver the first affordable 10mm pistol! The magazine will interchange with the Hi-Point 10mm carbine, and this pistol will come standard with a threaded barrel and upgraded aesthetics.

