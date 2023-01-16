This Explains How the 2nd Amendment Renders Tennessee Laws Unconstitutional ~ Listen

Tennesee – -(AmmoLand.com)- For your listening pleasure: A Proof regarding the 2nd Amendment’s unqualified mandate on Tennessee’s gun laws and how it could affect all gun laws.

Richard Archie, a TFA director, in his most recent podcast, offers a “proof” that the Second Amendment’s unqualified mandate renders many of Tennessee’s gun laws unconstitutional. This is a review of the 2nd Amendment in the context of demonstrating that Tennessee’s legislators and elected officials who refuse to take action to repeal Tennessee laws rendered unconstitutional by the Second Amendment are violating their oaths and perhaps engaging in official oppression.

Before you confront your elected public stewards on the constitutional mandate to avoid and eliminate infringements on your rights, a mandate calling for REAL constitutional carry, you need to listen to this new podcast. Those legislators and elected officials who are constitutionally instructed on their duties by their constituents but fail to actively engage in not just a breach of their constitutional oaths but likely commit official oppression.

