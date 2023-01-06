Illinois: House Passes Gun & Mag Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last night, the House voted 64-43 to pass Senate Bill 2226 with House Amendments 1 and 3. This amended bill contains much of the language from House Bill 5855 banning commonly-owned firearms and magazines. It will now go to the Senate for concurrence. Only a few days remain in the lame duck session, so please contact your state senator and ask them to OPPOSE SB 2226.

Senate Bill 2226, as amended, bans many semi-automatic firearms that law-abiding citizens commonly own for self-defense, competition, and recreation, bans magazines that can hold more than 12 rounds of ammunition and “combination[s] of parts” from which one can be assembled, bans .50 BMG caliber firearms and ammunition, and expands the duration of the state’s “red flag” firearm restraining order by increasing it from 6 to 12 months. Citizens may only lawfully keep their banned firearms if they register them. They may only keep banned magazines if they permanently modify them to hold no more than 12 rounds.

Again, please contact your state senator and ask them to OPPOSE SB 2226.

