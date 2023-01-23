Gun Deal: KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Stripped Lower Mil-Spec Polymer $79.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has the KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Stripped Lower Receivers Mil-Spec Polymer for just $79.99 at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Brownells also has the complete KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Lower Receiver for $149.99. Use the coupons below to save even more.
KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Stripped Lower Receivers Mil-Spec Polymer.
- Brand: KE Arms LLC
- SKU: 100-036-999WB
- MPN: 16101001
- Caliber: Assorted
- Color: Black
- Model Name: KP-15
- MSRP: $120.00
- Condition: New
What makes this stripped lower different? The answer is simple… the KE Arms KP-15 stripped lower receiver is a monolithic polymer AR-15 style lower receiver made from injection molded, 30% glass-filled nylon. Its unique design incorporates the buffer tube, pistol grip, trigger and a 13-inch (LOP) buttstock into the receiver as integral components. The result is an affordably priced, lightweight lower receiver.
Code PTT is Invalid. Do better.
IF PLASTIC RECIEVERS WERE SO GREAT THE MILITARY AND LEO WOULD USE THEM. I WONT TOUCH THEM. SHOW ME A LONG TERM TEST UNDER BATTLEFIELD CONDITIONS WHERE A PLASTIC AR-15 RECIEVER SURVIVED.
SURE ITS DIRT CHEAP. BECAUSE NO ONE IS BUYING THEM.
THERE IS NO EQUIVALCY BETWEEN A PLASTIC HANDGUN AND A PLASTIC AR-15 RECEIVER IN MY GREYBEARD OPINION.
THIS JUNK IS NOT EVEN SUITABLE FOR BUILDING A RIFLE FOR YOUR 14 YR OLD THAT HE WILL KEEP INTO OLD AGE. AGAIN MY OPINION.
im still a wood and steel guy so dont ask me aluminum is for cans for cheep beer
Your opinion is worthless when you compare plastic with polymer. What were you thinking?
Plastic IS polymer. Polymer IS plastic.
What were you thinking?