Lena Miculek Comes to SIG Experience Center to Showcase ROSE by SIG SAUER

SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce Team SIG Professional Shooter Lena Miculek will visit the SIG Experience Center for a daylong event to showcase the all-new ROSE by SIG SAUER™ brand and programing on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

ROSE by SIG SAUER™ is a collaboration with Team SIG Professional Shooter and 8-time World Champion Lena Miculek, created to help encourage and inspire women to take on the responsibility of their own personal safety through education, training, and community.

The ROSE by SIG SAUER Showcase Event with Lena Miculek will be hosted at the SIG Experience Center in Epping, New Hampshire and feature a Try and Buy Range event, the first-ever presentation of the ROSE seminar with Lena, in-store presentations and shopping experiences, a Q & A session, and hourly in-store giveaways.

The schedule for the ROSE by SIG SAUER Showcase event at the SIG Experience Center is as follows:

8:30am: ROSE by SIG SAUER Try + Buy Kick-Off with Lena

1:00pm–1:45pm: Seminar: Why ROSE? Why Now? Let’s Get Started

2:00pm–4:00pm: In-store product presentations and shopping with Lena

5:00pm–6:00pm: Q & A with Lena in the SIG SAUER Museum

About the ROSE by SIG SAUER Showcase Event:

ROSE by SIG SAUER Try + Buy Event: Offers customers the opportunity to shoot both the P365-XL COMP ROSE or P365-380 ROSE in the indoor range at the SIG Experience Center and runs all day.

Seminar: Why ROSE? Why Now? Let’s Get Started: An all new exclusive in-person seminar with Lena Miculek where she will highlight her life experience and journey to ROSE along with a product walk-through and a let’s get started lesson. Sign-up to reserve your space at sigsaueracademy.com.

In-store product presentations and shopping: Want to get the gear Lena uses? Walk through the store with Lena as she highlights the products she uses and talks about products to help you train. Additionally, SIG product experts will be on-site and available at this time and throughout the day.

Q & A with Lena: Enjoy the surroundings of the SIG SAUER Museum at the SIG Experience Center during a casual Q & A with Lena.

Additionally, there will be an hourly giveaway for the ROSE by SIG SAUER promo-pack which includes the ROSE branded fanny-pack, holster, additional ROSE branded items and a (shopping coupon discount). You must be present to win.

The SIG Experience Center is located on the campus of the SIG SAUER Academy at 231 Exeter Road in Epping, New Hampshire and open daily from 8:00am to 7:30pm.

About Lena Miculek:

Lena Miculek is the top multi-discipline female competitor in the world and focuses on 3-Gun and PCC Competition as a member of Team SIG. Lena entered the world of competitive shooting at the age of 8 and proved she would be a force to be reckoned with. At age 17 she won her first World Champion title, and now has 8 World Shooting titles in 5 different shooting disciplines, 3 PCC national titles and 20 PCC championships, over 50 3-Gun Championships, and hundreds of championships and high lady titles in the disciplines she competes in. Additionally, Lena is recognized in the industry as the most-influential female competitor and continues to break records and barriers for females across the industry.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across twelve locations in three states. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.