Gun Deal: 10 Magpul AR15 PMAG GEN M3 WINDOW Magazines 30rd $119.99 FREE S&H CODE

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

10 Magpul AR15 PMAG GEN M3 30 round Window Magazines jan2023

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on a ten (10) pack of Magpul AR15 30Rd PMAG GEN M3 Window Gun Deals: 10 Magpul AR15 PMAG GEN M3 30 round Magazines for 223/5.56, just $119.99 after coupon code “AmmoLand10” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Magpul AR15 30Rd PMAG GEN M3 Window magazines

Super-Durable & Ultra-Dependable PMAG Refined & Battle-Hardened By Combat Experience

The polymer magazine that revolutionized magazine technology for the AR-15/M16/M4 platform just got even better. The third-generation PMAG further expands the strength, reliability, and versatility of the original PMAG. Along with all variants of the AR-15/M16/M4, the GEN M3 is fully compatible with the HK® 416 and MR556A1, M27 IAR, British SA-80, and even the FN® SCAR™ MK 16/16S. It’s molded from a polymer formula that delivers distinctly greater resistance to crushing and all forms of impact, with extra reinforcement in the mag catch and feed lip areas. A new-design four-way anti-tilt follower ensures even smoother feeding, even when contaminated by dust or grit. Pop-off dust cover, included, helps minimize debris intrusion and prevent damage during storage. The removable floorplate is both stronger and slimmer for easier side-by-side carry in tight mag pouches. A pen dot matrix on each side allows consistent ID marking that resists handling wear. PMAG 30 is available with a clear polymer window on each side that lets you see the load status at a glance. Windows are made from an all-new, advanced clear polymer formula that offers even more resistance to chemicals and impact than the original MagLevel PMAG.

Gun Deal: 10 Magpul AR15 PMAG GEN M3 WINDOW Magazines 30rd $119.99 FREE S&H CODE

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$20 off $150
JAN20
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$120 off $900
JAN120
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$35 off $275
JAN35
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$60 off $475
JAN60
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$20 off $200+
20OFF200
Expiration Date Unkown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

10% OFF Orders $150+
AMMOLAND
Expiration Date Unkown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Hot Deals
Expiration Date Unknown
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support, and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts