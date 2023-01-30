Mauser Introduces M18 Bolt-Action Rifle Camo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blaser Group is pleased to introduce the award-winning Mauser M18 bolt-action rifle in two camo patterns – U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and Fred Bear Old School Camo. These newest M18 models have the same features as the Savanna tan version – a rugged composite stock with grip inserts and a threaded barrel for the addition of a suppressor or muzzle break.

Recognized for its accuracy and durability at an exceptional price point, this popular hunting rifle features a cold hammer-forged German-steel barrel, three-position safety, and adjustable trigger that allows you to set your own preferred pull weight from 2.25 – 4.25 lbs. The 60-degree oversized bolt with three locking lugs and two ejector pins allows for quick and smooth cycling of cartridges from the standard five-round magazine. Ten-round magazines are also available.

A sub-MOA performance guarantee and a 10-year factory warranty back the Mauser M18 rifles.

“The new Mauser M18 models in USMC and Old School Camo give hunters even more options in this award-winning rifle that embodies the advantages of German engineering and manufacturing,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “The M18 is an ultra-rugged hunting rifle and a true value delivering superior reliability, durability, and accuracy in its class.”

The Mauser M18 Savanna accepts Remington 700 LA-style mounts and is available with a 1/2 x 28 threaded barrel in .223 Rem, .243 Win, .270 Win, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, and 7mm Rem Mag chamberings and a 9/16 x 24 threaded barrel in .30-06, .300 Win Mag and .308 Win. For more information visit: www.mauser.com.

MSRP: $949.99

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing.

Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting-edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.