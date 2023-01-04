Maxim Defense Announces PRS Suppressors

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Maxim Defense, manufacturer of state-of-the-art precision firearms, firearm parts and accessories, is proud to announce the PRS Suppressors as an addition to their MSX suppressor line. The MSX suppressors by Maxim Defense is specifically designed to minimize the increase in cyclic rate and gas blowback of a suppressed firearm. The primary design features include the significant reduction of sound signature, decreasing flash signature, reduced recoil and an increase in accuracy.

“The DNA of the PRS comes directly from our hugely successful M240 suppressor,” said Dave Larson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Maxim Defense. “We utilized the same technology and engineering of the M240 to manufacture this serviceable, lightweight, incredibly-quiet suppressor. The PRS is the perfect companion for your next hunt.”

The PRS features a state-of-the-art MonoKore design of 3 simple pieces. It was designed to be the lightest suppressor for PRS shooting and hunting and offers unparalleled strength in design, achieving a previously impossible strength-to-weight ratio. Maxim Defense is committed to developing next-generation tools, equipment, and systems that exceed in the most extreme environments. The PRS suppressors offer increased reliability and longevity compared to other more traditional suppressor designs.

Features:

Decreases flash & recoil while increasing accuracy

Fully and easily serviceable

Disassembles with common tools

Adds just 7.25” to firearm

Specifications:

Drops sound well below hearing-safe levels (specific reduction based on firearm configuration, ammunition, barrel length, and atmospheric conditions) average measurement per MILSTD-1474D of 131.9dB on an 18” bolt action rifle, 6.5 CM, measured at the shooter’s left ear.

Available Calibers: 6.5 & .308 Win

Thread Pitch: 5/8-24

Material Composition: Grade-5 titanium, 7075-T6 aluminum

Weight: 10.8 oz

Length: 7.9” over-all length

Diameter: 1.75” outer diameter

Finish: Cerakote / Type-III hardcoat anodizing

To learn more about the PRS suppressors and the complete product offerings from Maxim Defense, please visit www.maximdefense.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Maxim Defense

Maxim Defense is a development company aiming to provide the Military and First Responders with the next generation of tools and equipment to succeed in today’s most extreme environments. The company primarily engages in small arms manufacturing focusing R&D on producing better, lighter, and more reliable weapons and accessories. As an industrial-design-centered organization, Maxim Defense seeks to improve and enhance existing weapons platforms alongside developing cutting-edge technologies for redefining the future. Maxim Defense is headquartered in St. Cloud, MN.