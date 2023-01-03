6 Pack Military Surplus M2A1 .50 Caliber Ammo Cans $7.99ea/6-$47.94 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has .50 Caliber Ammo Cans at just $7.99 each after a coupon code and FREE shipping when you buy six (6). You must make your own package deal on these USED Military Surplus M2A1 .50 Caliber Ammo Cans. You must be a new or current club member, then add six (6) cans to your cart and use coupon code “SK1327” for a total of $47.94, club members get FREE Shipping.

“Light ’em up!” Originally used to haul deadly .50 caliber firepower, this solid metal Ammo Box is ready for a second tour of duty. If it could speak, it would tell of the unrelenting ferocity from the roar of .50 cal. rounds…known to pierce light armor and level young trees with unrelenting firepower. Now this can is ready to be used as military-grade waterproof storage!

Solid Metal, Stackable Storage Is Ready For A Second Tour Of Duty.

Recruit this rugged Ammo Can to keep contents bone-dry and protected. Store your own ammo, shooting accessories, hunting stuff, poker winnings or use it in the garage to organize vital tools. It’s stackable, sturdy and priced right!

  • Genuine U.S. military issue
  • Sturdy steel construction is built to last
  • Rubber O-ring protects contents from dust and moisture
  • Swing-up carry handle for easy transport
  • Front metal latch with metal handle securely keeps can closed
  • Holds 7 boxes of 2-3/4″ 12 Gauge shells

Note: These cans are military-sized .50 caliber ammo cans. .50 caliber is the general size, contents indicated on the side of the can will vary (5.56, 12 Ga, etc.)

2 Comments
Rock

$11 or $12 at Rural King.

swmft

you have some local that bought pallets of them , i have one here in florida bought 30 or 40 some were still full bonus surprise , use them for tools ammo nuts and bolts just have to label them
dont think i paid more than 8 each price was for quantity

Last edited 11 months ago by swmft
