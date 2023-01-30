Gun Deals: Mossberg 590 Shockwave 12Gauge ShotGun 14″ Barrel $404.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- After no inventory for months, here again is the Mossberg 590 Shockwave 12 Gauge ShotGun with a 14″ Barrel that you can get as low as $404.99 with FREE shipping. Read our review of this gun here. Check prices here and online here if you can catch it in stock!?

Mossberg 590 Shockwave 12 Gauge ShotGun

A Compact, Pistol-Grip Self-Defense Shotgun That’s Also NFA-Exempt. Mossberg’s 590 Shockwave pump action sports a 14″ barrel and a unique “bird’s head” pistol grip instead of a full buttstock, making it compact and highly maneuverable – ideal for a personal defense shotgun. And the 590 Shockwave is not subject to the National Firearms Act, so you don’t need to go through the hassle of filling out ATF paperwork to acquire a tax stamp – you can see Mossberg’s ATF exemption letter right here: (also check your state and local laws).

The Mossberg 590 Shockwave’s short barrel and short overall length of only of 26-1/2″ make it easy to operate in tight spaces, while still packing the firepower of 5+1 12 gauge shells, either 2-3/4″ or 3″. The Raptor® bird’s head pistol grip is designed to maximize maneuverability and minimize the impact of felt recoil. The cob-style forearm, with nylon strap to keep your hand in place, gives you excellent control and smooth operation.

Ambidextrous top-mounted safety is easy for any shooter to access

Dual shell extractors

Anti-jam elevator

Twin action bars for non-binding pump operation

Sling swivel point on magazine cap

Open bottom loading port

Built on a lightweight anodized aluminum receiver, the Mossberg 590 Shockwave still offers steel-to-steel lockup between the bolt and barrel, ensuring many years of safe, reliable service.