Natural Disasters & Looting! Who has Your Back? ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Despite pressure from leftist Democrat politicians, the Erie County, NY DA is courageously prosecuting two dozen people who were arrested for looting during the recent “Western NY Blizzard of 2022.”

This DA spent time in FL and personally witnessed widespread looting following hurricanes.

Accordingly, he has scant tolerance!

Several hundred more looters should have been arrested, but the police were as paralyzed as everyone else!

Those currently being prosecuted were not stealing food or vital supplies. They are all seedy criminals, stealing TV sets, etc., strictly for thievery and profit.

This spate of looting clearly demonstrates to all (except the voluntarily blind) that anything disturbing civil order, even relatively briefly and even when confined to a local area, invites instant, widespread, grievous criminality!

Like bacteria, dangerous criminals are always present and looking for low-risk opportunities to “revert to type.” There is no felony that they will not commit! They are held in check only by aggressive policing and relentless prosecution (both of which are currently out of style).

Innocent citizens, frantically digging out from this natural disaster, found themselves simultaneously confronting motivated, dauntless, dangerous criminals, with any kind of police protection far away and unavailable- for days, maybe weeks!

Leftists have told these same citizens that they can’t have guns because they “don’t need them!” Leftist hypocrites mouthing this “advice” are themselves, of course, heavily armed!

“Private-sector preparedness is not a luxury! It represents ‘the cost of doing business’ in our post-9/11 world. It is ignored at tremendous risk- in lives, money, and national security.” ~ 9/11 Commission Report, 2004

In 2023, it would appear politicians have sincerely taken their own 2004 advice,

… but don’t want us to!

/John

About John Farnam & Defense Training International, Inc

As a defensive weapons and tactics instructor, John Farnam will urge you, based on your beliefs, to make up your mind about what you would do when faced with an imminent lethal threat. You should, of course, also decide what preparations you should make in advance if any. Defense Training International wants to ensure that its students fully understand the physical, legal, psychological, and societal consequences of their actions or in-actions.

It is our duty to make you aware of certain unpleasant physical realities intrinsic to Planet Earth. Mr. Farnam is happy to be your counselor and advisor. Visit: www.defense-training.com