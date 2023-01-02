Knife Rights’ Pennsylvania Switchblade Ban Repeal Takes Effect

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Pennsylvania Switchblade Ban Repeal Signed
Pennsylvania Switchblade Ban Repeal Signed

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights’ Repeal of Pennsylvania’s ban on possession and carry of Switchblade Knives takes effect today January 2nd, 2023. The manufacture and sale of automatic knives in the state is also now legal.

Knife Rights has led the effort to repeal switchblade bans or restrictions in 20 states, starting with New Hampshire in 2010. Repeals have since been enacted in Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and now, Pennsylvania.<

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; leading the fight to Rewrite Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 40 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 26 states and over 150 cities and towns since 2010.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 32 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010, as well as numerous litigation victories.

Knife Rights

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts