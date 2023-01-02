Knife Rights’ Pennsylvania Switchblade Ban Repeal Takes Effect

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights’ Repeal of Pennsylvania’s ban on possession and carry of Switchblade Knives takes effect today January 2nd, 2023. The manufacture and sale of automatic knives in the state is also now legal.

WARNING: Without knife law preemption in Pennsylvania, cities, and towns can still prohibit automatic (and other) knives, and many do. To find local knife restrictions go to: kniferights.org/how-to-find-local-knife-laws or download Knife Rights’ LegalBlade App.

WARNING: Concealed carry of an automatic knife "…with the intent therewith unlawfully and maliciously to do injury to any other person…" remains illegal in Pennsylvania. This is a very subjective standard and subject to abuse. Other than the repeal of the ban on switchblades, no other changes in Pennsylvania knife laws are enacted. To review Pennsylvania knife laws, download Knife Rights' LegalBlade App.

Knife Rights has led the effort to repeal switchblade bans or restrictions in 20 states, starting with New Hampshire in 2010. Repeals have since been enacted in Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and now, Pennsylvania.<

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; leading the fight to Rewrite Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 40 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 26 states and over 150 cities and towns since 2010.

