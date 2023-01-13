Optics Deals: Primary Arms SLx 4-14x44mm FFP Illuminated Rifle Scope $199.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the popular Primary Arms SLx 4-14x44mm FFP Illuminated Rifle Scope on sale for $199.99 with FREE shipping. Before you add this item to the shopping cart check out the extra discounts on mounts under Optional Accessories like the matching cantilever mounts. Clicking our buy now button turns on the extra discounts.

Primary Arms SLx 4-14x44mm FFP Illuminated Rifle Scope

This rifle scope is part of the SLx optics line. SLx optics built the reputation for innovation, reliability and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve you in any environment.

The Primary Arms 4-14x44mm illuminated rifle scope was the first step into first focal plane (FFP) optics and remains one of the most cost-effective options on the market. Having a reticle stay ‘true’ through the entire magnification range opens a world of possibility for hunters, marksman, and competitors everywhere. Add in “built like a tank” construction and a lifetime warranty, and it’s easy to see why this scope is so popular.