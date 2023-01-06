SIG SAUER Academy to Offer Classes in Colorado

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce that DCF Guns East in Colorado Springs, Colorado will be hosting on-location SIG SAUER Academy courses as an official affiliated SIG SAUER Academy Outpost.

Beginning in February 2023 SIG SAUER Academy course offerings will be taught by the world-renowned SIG SAUER Academy instructors onsite at the DCF Guns East location. The course offerings are as follows:

Handgun 101:

This comprehensive course provides hands-on training and the basic knowledge necessary to safely handle, load, fire, and maintain most types of semi-automatic pistols. Classroom and range time offer ample opportunity to achieve the skills for success in a casual, stress-free environment.

Handgun 102:

This is step 2 in the SIG SAUER Academy foundational handgun series. Utilizing the principles of training in Handgun 101, this course takes students through the efficient and safe use of a handgun. Working from the holster, performing reloads clearing stoppages and correctly manipulating a trigger to maximize accuracy are all thoroughly taught in a relaxed, hands-on environment.

Handgun 103:

This intensive one-day class is designed to take your skills to the next level. Handgun 103 builds upon and refines the skill sets previously established in Handgun 102 while also introducing shooters to new drills, cutting-edge concepts, and core shooting principles.

Handgun 104:

A fast-paced class of defensive handgun drills designed to increase time on target and performance with one common objective: surviving a deadly force encounter armed with a handgun.

Pistol Mounted Optics:

Leave the Iron Age behind. There is no longer any debate that a red dot makes for faster, more accurate shots over iron sights. Take your shooting to the next level with the course built specifically around this major advancement in firearm technology and learn to shoot and engage targets with a pistol-mounted red dot.

Basic Trauma Management:

This course teaches students how to keep themselves and their team members alive and fighting in critical injury situations. Students will master basic lifesaving emergency medical skills using equipment available under field conditions. Training scenarios presented also include basic weapon manipulation and live fire while simulating high-risk situations. Other topics covered include suppressive fire techniques, evasive action, and preparing wounded team members for evacuation and advanced medical care.

To register and review the in-depth course outlines, prerequisites, and equipment requirements for the SIG SAUER Academy courses at the DCF Guns East visit sigsaueracademy.com.

