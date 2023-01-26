Gun Deal: Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun $799.99 FREE S&H CODE REBATE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun The M&P12 shotgun is built on a reliable, pump-action platform with two independent magazine tubes designed to maximize shell capacity. Each magazine tube features load assist buttons to simplify loading and unloading and can hold 7 rounds of standard 2-3/4” shells and 6 rounds of 3” magnum shells. Mini-shells can also be utilized for maximum ammo adaptability. Specifications: Brand: Smith & Wesson

Model: M&P®12 Bullpup Shotgun

SKU: 12490

Caliber: 12 Gauge, 3″ Chamber

Action: Pump Action

Capacity: 6 Rounds 3″ Shells per Tube*

7 Rounds 2-3/4″ Shells per Tube*

Barrel Length: 19.0″ (48.3 cm)

Barrel Internals: Smooth Bore, Threaded for Choke Tubes

Stock: Synthetic Fixed Stock

Grip: M&P with Four Interchangeable

Palmswell Grip Inserts

Length of Pull: 14.5″ (36.8 cm)

Width: 3.7″ (9.4 cm)

Overall Height: 8.7″ (22.1 cm)

Overall Length: 27.8″ (70.6 cm)

Weight: 8.3 lbs. (3,764.9 g)

Barrel Material: 4140 Chrome-Moly Vanadium Steel

Barrel Finish: Black Oxide

Receiver Material: Steel

Receiver Finish: Matte Black Magazine tubes are easily selected using a simple, push button selector, providing the operator with a visual cue of which magazine tube is feeding the barrel.

