Gun Deal: Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun $799.99 FREE S&H CODE REBATE

Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun $799.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale that, combined with coupon code “ammoland” and a MFG’s Rebate, lets you scoop up the Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun for just $799.99 with FREE shipping options. You save $350.00 plus off the MSRP!

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun

The M&P12 shotgun is built on a reliable, pump-action platform with two independent magazine tubes designed to maximize shell capacity. Each magazine tube features load assist buttons to simplify loading and unloading and can hold 7 rounds of standard 2-3/4” shells and 6 rounds of 3” magnum shells. Mini-shells can also be utilized for maximum ammo adaptability.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Smith & Wesson
  • Model: M&P®12 Bullpup Shotgun
  • SKU: 12490
  • Caliber: 12 Gauge, 3″ Chamber
  • Action: Pump Action
  • Capacity: 6 Rounds 3″ Shells per Tube*
  • 7 Rounds 2-3/4″ Shells per Tube*
  • Barrel Length: 19.0″ (48.3 cm)
  • Barrel Internals: Smooth Bore, Threaded for Choke Tubes
  • Stock: Synthetic Fixed Stock
  • Grip: M&P with Four Interchangeable
  • Palmswell Grip Inserts
  • Length of Pull: 14.5″ (36.8 cm)
  • Width: 3.7″ (9.4 cm)
  • Overall Height: 8.7″ (22.1 cm)
  • Overall Length: 27.8″ (70.6 cm)
  • Weight: 8.3 lbs. (3,764.9 g)
  • Barrel Material: 4140 Chrome-Moly Vanadium Steel
  • Barrel Finish: Black Oxide
  • Receiver Material: Steel
  • Receiver Finish: Matte Black

Magazine tubes are easily selected using a simple, push button selector, providing the operator with a visual cue of which magazine tube is feeding the barrel.

