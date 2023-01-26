|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale that, combined with coupon code “ammoland” and a MFG’s Rebate, lets you scoop up the Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun for just $799.99 with FREE shipping options. You save $350.00 plus off the MSRP!
Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun
The M&P12 shotgun is built on a reliable, pump-action platform with two independent magazine tubes designed to maximize shell capacity. Each magazine tube features load assist buttons to simplify loading and unloading and can hold 7 rounds of standard 2-3/4” shells and 6 rounds of 3” magnum shells. Mini-shells can also be utilized for maximum ammo adaptability.
Specifications:
- Brand: Smith & Wesson
- Model: M&P®12 Bullpup Shotgun
- SKU: 12490
- Caliber: 12 Gauge, 3″ Chamber
- Action: Pump Action
- Capacity: 6 Rounds 3″ Shells per Tube*
- 7 Rounds 2-3/4″ Shells per Tube*
- Barrel Length: 19.0″ (48.3 cm)
- Barrel Internals: Smooth Bore, Threaded for Choke Tubes
- Stock: Synthetic Fixed Stock
- Grip: M&P with Four Interchangeable
- Palmswell Grip Inserts
- Length of Pull: 14.5″ (36.8 cm)
- Width: 3.7″ (9.4 cm)
- Overall Height: 8.7″ (22.1 cm)
- Overall Length: 27.8″ (70.6 cm)
- Weight: 8.3 lbs. (3,764.9 g)
- Barrel Material: 4140 Chrome-Moly Vanadium Steel
- Barrel Finish: Black Oxide
- Receiver Material: Steel
- Receiver Finish: Matte Black
Magazine tubes are easily selected using a simple, push button selector, providing the operator with a visual cue of which magazine tube is feeding the barrel.
Gun Deal: Smith & Wesson M&P 12 Bullpup 12 Gauge Shotgun $799.99 FREE S&H CODE REBATE
Some Related Reviews:
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$20 off $150
$120 off $900
|
$35 off $275
$60 off $475
|
$20 off $200+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
|
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
|
Brownells' Best Deals Found Here