Gun Deal Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Pistol Kit $574.10 FREE S&H CODE

Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Spec Series Pistol Kit

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has an S&W package at a reasonable price that you can make into a crazy cheap price with a Coupon code and a rebate! Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Pistol Kit for only $574.10 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” and rebate. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To redeem your rebate online, visit www.swrebates.com.

Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Pistol Kit

Born from evolutions in the professional and shooting enthusiast spaces, the M&P Spec Series line advances with its 3rd iteration. The newest edition places emphasis on delivering a package that is ideal for those looking to hone their skills and push their limits. The new Spec Series™ pistol comes complete with co-witness sights and a 4.6? threaded barrel, making it an optimal choice for suppressed shooting. Also included is our C.O.R.E. system, designed to give the user the ability to mount their preferred handgun optic to maintain accuracy and proficiency when firing. The inclusion of two 23-round 9mm magazines means less time reloading and more time practicing. The additional 15-round magazine trims down the overall size of the new Spec Series™ and allows for a more concealable package.

The M&P Spec Series kit includes an M&P® knife that features a 4″ blade with an overall length of 9? and a collectible M&P Spec Series™ Challenge Coin.

OTHER PISTOL FEATURES:

  • One flush-fit 15-Round magazine and two 23-Round magazines.
  • M2.0 flat face trigger for consistent finger placement that allows for more accurate shot placement.
  • Picatinny-style rail.
  • Forward slide serrations.
  • Optics mounting plates included.

SPEC SERIES COMPONENTS:

  • M&P Folding Knife.
  • M&P Spec Series Challenge Coin.
  • Custom Fit Plastic Case.

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$20 off $150
JAN20
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$120 off $900
JAN120
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$35 off $275
JAN35
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$60 off $475
JAN60
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$20 off $200+
20OFF200
Expiration Date Unkown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

10% OFF Orders $150+
AMMOLAND
Expiration Date Unkown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Hot Deals
Expiration Date Unknown
