Gun Deal Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Pistol Kit $574.10 FREE S&H CODE

Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Pistol Kit

Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact Optic-Ready Pistol Kit

Born from evolutions in the professional and shooting enthusiast spaces, the M&P Spec Series line advances with its 3rd iteration. The newest edition places emphasis on delivering a package that is ideal for those looking to hone their skills and push their limits. The new Spec Series™ pistol comes complete with co-witness sights and a 4.6? threaded barrel, making it an optimal choice for suppressed shooting. Also included is our C.O.R.E. system, designed to give the user the ability to mount their preferred handgun optic to maintain accuracy and proficiency when firing. The inclusion of two 23-round 9mm magazines means less time reloading and more time practicing. The additional 15-round magazine trims down the overall size of the new Spec Series™ and allows for a more concealable package.

The M&P Spec Series kit includes an M&P® knife that features a 4″ blade with an overall length of 9? and a collectible M&P Spec Series™ Challenge Coin.

OTHER PISTOL FEATURES:

One flush-fit 15-Round magazine and two 23-Round magazines.

M2.0 flat face trigger for consistent finger placement that allows for more accurate shot placement.

Picatinny-style rail.

Forward slide serrations.

Optics mounting plates included.

SPEC SERIES COMPONENTS:

M&P Folding Knife.

M&P Spec Series Challenge Coin.

Custom Fit Plastic Case.

