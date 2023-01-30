Optics Deals: SureFire X300T-A Turbo 650 Lumen Weapon Light $282.00 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Have you seen the all-new SureFire X300T-A Turbo Weapon Light 650 Lumen Black? The X300T-A Turbo Utilizes a Turbo Reflector, which Delivers 66,000 Candela of Light. Bereli.com has coupon code ‘15OFFX300T‘ that gets you 15% off the MSRP, and you can pick up the brand SureFire X300T-A Turbo Weapon Light 650 Lumen Black for just $282.00 with FREE shipping.

SureFire X300T-A Turbo Weapon Light 650 Lumen Black

Popular with law enforcement and military operators around the world, SureFire’s best-selling pistol mounted light now comes in a Turbo model which delivers an incredible 66,000 candela of bright focused white light. A precision engineered Turbo reflector focuses the 650 lumen LED into a bright and tightly focused beam which can reach further than any other SureFire X-Series pistol mounted weaponlight. Ambidextrous switches provide one-finger control of momentary-on or constant-on activation. Its rugged, aerospace aluminum body is Mil-Spec hard anodized for scratch and corrosion resistance and sealed to make it weatherproof. It’s also IPX7 waterproof to ensure proper operation even in inclement weather conditions.

SureFire X300T-A Turbo Specifications and Features:

BRAND: SUREFIRE
SKU: X300T-A
CONDITION: New
Surefire Item Number: X300T-A
Handgun Weaponlight
White LED Light
650 Lumens
Peak Beam Intensity: 66,000 Candela
Batteries: Two 123A (Included)
Runtime: 1.5 Hours
Ambidextrous Push/Toggle Switch
Lever Latch Mounts to Universal and Picatinny Rails
IPX7 Waterproof Rating
Overall Length: 3.76 inches
Bezel Diameter: 1.125 inches
Weight with Batteries: 4.2 ounces
Aluminum Construction
Mil-Spec Hard Anodized
Color: Black

The X300T-A Turbo utilizes a lever latch attachment which easily mounts to both universal and Picatinny accessory rails and makes an excellent light for duty pistols, home defense handguns, and everyday carry.

