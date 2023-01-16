Gun Deals: S&W M&P15 5.56 Rifle & Accessories $653.71 after $100 Rebate FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a very good package price on Smith & Wesson after a rebate. Pick up the S&W M&P15 Rifle in 5.56 with Crimson Trace CTS-103 & Real Avid Gun Tool Pro Kit and the gun case for $653.71 after an S&W rebate with FREE shipping. Compare rifleprices online, where the same rebate applies.
S&W M&P15 Rifle in 5.56
This model includes a Crimson Trace CTS-103 & Real Avid Gun Tool Pro Kit. S&W M&P15 Rifle is the ideal modern sporting rifle. It is versatile, reliable, and built to perform multiple uses under various conditions. It is also lightweight and rugged which embodies the best combination of function and form.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Brand Smith & Wesson
- Series Sport II OR
- Caliber 5.56x45mm NATO
- Model M&P15
- Stock Finish Group Black
- Capacity 30+1
- Stock Material Synthetic
- Action Semi-Auto
- OAL 35″
- Hand Right
- Sights Optic Ready
- Barrel Finish Black Armornite
- Twist 1:9″
- Scope Crimson Trace CTS-103
- Gun Platform AR-Style
- Magazine Type AR-15
- Grips Black Polymer
- Includes Crimson Trace Red Dot, Real Avid Gun Tool Pro
- Receiver Material Aluminum
- Safety Manual Thumb
- Stock Description 6 Position
- Barrel Description 4140 Steel
- Barrel Length 16″
- Max Capacity 30
- Receiver Finish Black
- Trigger Two-Stage
- Weight 6.50 lbs
- Stock Finish Black
The M&P 15 Sport II model offers enhanced upgrades to the original, M&P15 Sport rifle. Features included a forward bolt assist and dust cover, forged 7075 T6 aluminum upper and lower, 6 position collapsible stock, and an Armornite barrel finish. This Optic Ready model comes with a 30-round magazine.
