Gun Deals: S&W M&P15 5.56 Rifle & Accessories $653.71 after $100 Rebate FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a very good package price on Smith & Wesson after a rebate. Pick up the S&W M&P15 Rifle in 5.56 with Crimson Trace CTS-103 & Real Avid Gun Tool Pro Kit and the gun case for $653.71 after an S&W rebate with FREE shipping. Compare rifleprices online, where the same rebate applies.

S&W M&P15 Rifle in 5.56 This model includes a Crimson Trace CTS-103 & Real Avid Gun Tool Pro Kit. S&W M&P15 Rifle is the ideal modern sporting rifle. It is versatile, reliable, and built to perform multiple uses under various conditions. It is also lightweight and rugged which embodies the best combination of function and form. SPECIFICATIONS Brand Smith & Wesson

Series Sport II OR

Caliber 5.56x45mm NATO

Model M&P15

Stock Finish Group Black

Capacity 30+1

Stock Material Synthetic

Action Semi-Auto

OAL 35″

Hand Right

Sights Optic Ready

Barrel Finish Black Armornite

Twist 1:9″

Scope Crimson Trace CTS-103

Gun Platform AR-Style

Magazine Type AR-15

Grips Black Polymer

Includes Crimson Trace Red Dot, Real Avid Gun Tool Pro

Receiver Material Aluminum

Safety Manual Thumb

Stock Description 6 Position

Barrel Description 4140 Steel

Barrel Length 16″

Max Capacity 30

Receiver Finish Black

Trigger Two-Stage

Weight 6.50 lbs

Stock Finish Black The M&P 15 Sport II model offers enhanced upgrades to the original, M&P15 Sport rifle. Features included a forward bolt assist and dust cover, forged 7075 T6 aluminum upper and lower, 6 position collapsible stock, and an Armornite barrel finish. This Optic Ready model comes with a 30-round magazine.

