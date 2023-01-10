Taurus TX22 Pistol Review – Great Magazine Capacity, Light Weight, Concealable

Arizona -(Ammoland.com)- -I stopped by the Taurus booth at SHOT Show to see what might be new. Taurus, in the past, has been a leader in innovative products. I have had good luck with several Taurus revolvers and semi-auto pistols.
Taurus TX22 Pistol
The Taurus TX22 is a new, mid-sized .22 Long Rifle, semi-automatic pistol. It only weighs 17.3 ounces and has a 16-round magazine. The Taurus TX22 pistol will invariably be compared to the new Kel-Tec CP33. They both have raised the bar for magazine capacity in a .22 pistol.
They are considerably different guns, filling different niches. The capacity of the Taurus is 16 rounds, a significant improvement over the commonly available 12-round magazines for some models of Smith & Wesson and Walther. Sixteen rounds is only half of the capacity of the Kel-Tec CP33. Both guns are new to the market.
The Taurus is a much smaller gun. No one would claim the Kel-Tec is pocket-sized. The Kel-Tec CP33 is a standard-sized but lightweight pistol at 24 ounces. It is 10.6 inches long
The Taurus TX22 has pocket potential. It is slightly more than seven inches long and 5.44 inches high. It has a 4.1-inch barrel. The barrel is threaded. The threads are inside the envelope of the slide. An adapter for standard 1/2×28 threads is included with the pistol.
I talked to Jason Pitman, the designer of the Taurus TX22. He explained some of the features.
The barrel of the TX22 is not fixed. It is not designed to move during firing or when the action is cycled. It can easily be removed after disassembly for cleaning or replacement.
The take-down is very similar to that of the Glock. Check to make certain the pistol is not loaded. Then the trigger is pulled, the disassembly tabs are depressed, and the slide is pulled forward and off the frame.
The TX22 comes with adjustable sights and the Taurus Pittman Trigger system. The trigger is about 5 lbs of weight or a little less. The trigger has very definite staging. A trigger safety is included but not visible.
I tried the trigger. It was easily usable. It takes a little practice to use the staging well. With some practice, you take up three lbs of pull quickly, coming to the staging. Then it acts much like a two-pound trigger. I like the concept.
The slide of the TX22 is a combination of high-strength aluminum and hardened steel. The steel is used for the bolt face. I expect it to outlast most shooters.
The magazine has been designed to prevent rim-lock. It packs 16 cartridges into a relatively short magazine. Jason said a magazine loading tool is being considered. It would make loading simpler and prevent some user error in loading. I cannot speak for Taurus. It seems likely the magazine loading tool will be included in the box, just as the threaded barrel adapter is.
The Taurus comes with two magazines. I hope that becomes an industry standard.
More Taurus TX22 Pistol details:
- SKU: 1-TX22141
- MPN: 1-TX22141
- Barrel Length4.1
- Brand Taurus USA
- Caliber Gauge.22 LR
- Best ForConceal Carry
- Frame SizeCompact
- Magazine Capacity16
- Manual thumb safety
- Trigger ActionStriker Fired
While the Kel-Tec can be concealed, It is a standard-sized pistol. It is concealable, but not for “deep” concealment.
Concealing the Taurus TX22 would be easy. It is close to the size of a model 19 Glock. At slightly more than one pound, concealment becomes easier.
There are general-purpose holsters available. I am unaware of any made specifically for the Taurus or the Kel-Tec at this time.
As a field gun, I want to see the Taurus TX22 with a five- or six-inch barrel. That might happen at a later date. Jason told me the tooling and design were made in such a way as to make that possible without exorbitant expense.
As a general-purpose .22 kit gun, it does well. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on the Taurus TX22 handgun is $349, which is $125 less than the Kel-Tec.
The .22 Long Rifle cartridge has outstanding inherent accuracy. I did not find any accuracy numbers for the Taurus TX22.
Usually, .22 pistols have a habit of having more potential accuracy than most shooters are capable of utilizing.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of constitutional carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and recently retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
As a first time shooter, later in life, I find the Taurus TX22 to be an excellent first pistol. I tried around half a dozen different pistols and revolvers in .22, 9MM, and .357 over a couple of range sessions, and found this one to be the most accurate at anything under 20 yards. The reasonable price, easy recoil, included loader and second magazine make this a perfect choice for a first-time fun owner. The relatively low price of .22LR is an important consideration if you intend to practice regularly.
Just got my TX22. Way too much effort to load the magazine (with lots of sore thumbs). I finally resorted to using a flat bladed screw driver to hold the follower down while loading the mag. I spent half the range time loading the mag. Taurus definitely needs to provide a speed loaded, perhaps something along the design of the Maglula X12-LULA. The sooner the better.
I found the magazine easy to load even without the included magazine loader.
Any one had this happen,
I called Taurus to order a couple of extra mags for my new TX22 and was told I must (MUST) provide them with the serial number from my gun. However if you go to the web sight it says nothing and does not ask for the serial number. Any one know if this is just for this particular model? I know of no other manufacturer that does this. Any thoughts
Here in Nebraska home of the plus size tattooed single mom welfare check loven mini van driven diversified chick we love our Taurus gooder than a stick.
Just got the new Taurus TX22 with two 16 round magazines. Took it to the range and fired 128 rounds. They were flawless, smooth and very accurate. Love the gun. Magazine needs help. I have the loader that Taurus sent out to the dealers and used it. Still needs improvement. Need something that is easier to load without messing up your thumb. Hopefully someone will invent a loader that is better. The challenge now is finding some more magazines. No one seems to have any.
My FFL dealer has ordered one for me, but says it may take a little while because demand is so high right now. The specs and design are awesome, if the trigger is as good as they say, I’ll be buying a lot more bulk 22lr soon. Taurus gets a bad rap from some old issues they had, every gun maker has had issues at some time or with some model. I have a PT111 G2 which runs flawlessly and is very accurate and consistent at self defense distances.
Will you be making a Massachusetts compliant version of the TX22 ?
I don’t know if Taurus still has the KEY LOCK on their pistols but I always think, if you misplace the key you have an expensive club.
That was all due to Bill Clinton and Cuomo who was Housing Czar under Billy. He is current governor of NY.
Taurus is a decent manufacturer but I DO NOT WANT “GUN SAFETY” on what I need to SAVE EITHER MY LIFE OR ANOTHER’S.
JA: If you misplace your Taurus firearm key, you can contact Taurus and they’ll send you a new one. And I believe they’ll do it free of charge. Of course, you will need to provide Taurus with evidence that you’re the registered/legal owner of the firearm, so if someones steals a locked Taurus, they’re SOL.
There is no lock / key on the TX22.
Good gracious that thing is GORGEOUS!! If they come out with a TX9 I’ll be in line like an Apple-addicted hipster!!
If it’s anywhere near as fantastic and reliable as my G2c it will be my new favorite. I’m already calling it!!
My Taurus pt111 g2 millennium has been excellent, however I don’t like any new line of weapon they are putting out, they have numerous problems and are just not good
NONSENSE !!!!! There have not been any problems with Taurus’ new line of pistols. I also have the Millennium G2 and PT 709 Slim, and both have been absolutely outstanding and flawless !!!!!!!!
I have always liked the PT92 pistols.. other than that I have heard too many horror stories about Taurus handguns..poor QC, inferior polymer parts that break, sights falling off, and lousy customer service ( have you ever tried calling them ..GOOD LUCK).. and then to top it all off they did away with the lifetime warranty.. the warranty is now only for one year.. Taurus handguns is something I look past at gun stores.. I don’t even bother handling them anymore.. but I still have my 1990s made pt92 which has been perfect..
You listen too to many people who talk about guns and don’t know anything about guns or very very little.
The New G2c is a better gun than the PT 111 G2′.
Not True – the Lifetime warranty is reinstated for the ORIGINAL OWNER only. That’s hard to beat in the industry, frankly. I have a PT111, PT709, PT92, 605, and 66 Revolvers. ALl have been superb. I just took delivery of my TX22 and it ran perfect first 50 rounds as well. Taurus is under new management and ownership since the old, plroblem days. Only Taurus haters keep rambling on about their inherent defects. Those who buy know that they are as good a gun as most top brands. And, they a lot more to spend on ammo. Hahahaaaa.
Taurus is back too limited life time warranty again. Must have gotten a ton of complaints on that move. All guns.
The TX22 has a limited lifetime warranty for the original owner. Some new firearms do have as one year warranty, but not this one.
I chatted with a Taurus rep on line said the TX 22 will be a viable some time in April 2019 Can not wait to get my hands on two of them one for me and one for my wife she wants one of every pistol I purchase and that is fine with me.
Just got back from shooting my new tx.. I have always liked Taurus. Got burned with a taurus 45 single action. But i got over it. This gun is potentially flawless . Good trigger. Good grip. Good weight. Easy to clean. I was able to make it jam if I didn’t stack bullets right. I found it easy to load by pressing the follower down enough to slide a bullet in . Too much and it stacks wrong. My grandsons will love this gin just like I do!
Tx 22 Having a really bad time with stacking the clips and one of the two clips won’t feed the gun correct kinda takes all the fun out of shoting this probably will have to put it up until they come out with a better aftermarket clip design oh well the gun seams nice
Maybe you should try loading the magazines, not stacking the clips.