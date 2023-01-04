|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Last week the Biden administration and the U.S. Government bought $290 million worth of radiation sickness drugs. You might want to stock up independently rather than wait in line to beg for scraps. Mira Safety has 25-count boxes of FDA Approved Thyrosafe Potassium Iodide (KI) Tablets for $21.95 with FREE shipping. Check prices online here, and you see why we like this deal.
FDA Approved Thyrosafe Potassium Iodide (KI) Tablets – Protects Against Radioactive Iodine
- Only FDA approved potassium iodide supplement available today.
- 7 year shelf life for long lasting reliability.
Tablets are individually sealed and marked for convenient, accurate dosing for children and adults.
Survival Deal: Thyrosafe Potassium Radioactive Iodide Tablets $21.95 FREE S&H
More important, buy welder glasses. In the event of nuclear blast, the light from the initial fission can be blinding. No other optical product can protect you.
If it’s that close then you’re toast anyway.
You needn’t be close. The flash will reflect onto a long distance, even reflecting on glass before it breaks. Just view films of nuclear blasts in the Nevada dessert, in the ’50s, when military personnel teamed up to view them. All were away at a “safe” distance wearing welding glasses.
I guess we’re gonna need this ’cause Chairman Joe already done promised he’s gonna come after us with F-16s and nukes.
The only way to win a war against enemy who does not wear uniform is to kill em all! Then came the genovia convention and now wars can’t be won with rules.
Chew-um if you got-um, but when are the “Anti-Shit 4 Brains” tablets going to be available to protect us from the Imposter in Charge!
Google this and, you’ll find out that this only works on one type of radiation and, it’s only recommended for use by people “under 40 and pregnant or breastfeeding”. Don’t just go and buy this shit. What You Need to Know In a radiation emergency, some people may be told to take potassium iodide (KI) to protect their thyroid. Do not take KI unless instructed by public health or emergency response officials or a healthcare provider. There are limits to who should use KI and how much it can help. It only protects the thyroid from radioactive iodine (I-131) and… Read more »
They’re pushing this stuff to the Ultra-vaxed and super-boosted.
Funny that the peace loving liberals are now the war mongers and people need this shit…
