Optics Deals: Trijicon SRO Adjustable LED Red Dot Sight $464.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a fantastic price on Glock Compatible Trijicon SRO Adjustable LED Red Dot Sights starting at $464.99 for the 1.0 MOA. You save $145.00+ off the MSRP. They also have the 2.5 MOA SRO on sale right here.
The Trijicon RMR is well-known for being the most rugged mini reflex sight on the market and has found its way onto many pistol shooters handguns over the last few years. However, it was designed with duty use in mind and left out an important crowd—the competition shooters. Now competition shooters no longer need to make sacrifices with the release of the Trijicon Specialized Reflex Sight (SRO). Built from the same base as the RMR for mount compatibility, the Trijicon SRO is designed specifically for pistols to give competitive shooters the edge with their handgun. The most significant difference with the SRO is the increased window size allowing for a much larger field of view that rivals the competition. This allows you to more easily track the dot and switch to your next target much faster improving your split times. While the patented frame design is gone from this model, it still features an anodized matte black aluminum housing that is more than enough to protect the ultra-clear glass. With zero noticeable parallax and high-tech lens coatings, the glass in this mini red dot sight cuts down on glare and will stand up to heavy competition use. The Trijicon SRO Red Dot Sight is the next step forward in competitive handgun use, so don’t get left behind and drop this optic on your pistol.
