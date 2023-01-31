Optics Deals: Trijicon SRO Adjustable LED Red Dot Sight $464.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a fantastic price on Glock Compatible Trijicon SRO Adjustable LED Red Dot Sights starting at $464.99 for the 1.0 MOA. You save $145.00+ off the MSRP. They also have the 2.5 MOA SRO on sale right here.

Trijicon SRO Sight Adjustable LED The Trijicon RMR is well-known for being the most rugged mini reflex sight on the market and has found its way onto many pistol shooters handguns over the last few years. However, it was designed with duty use in mind and left out an important crowd—the competition shooters. Now competition shooters no longer need to make sacrifices with the release of the Trijicon Specialized Reflex Sight (SRO). Built from the same base as the RMR for mount compatibility, the Trijicon SRO is designed specifically for pistols to give competitive shooters the edge with their handgun. The most significant difference with the SRO is the increased window size allowing for a much larger field of view that rivals the competition. This allows you to more easily track the dot and switch to your next target much faster improving your split times. While the patented frame design is gone from this model, it still features an anodized matte black aluminum housing that is more than enough to protect the ultra-clear glass. With zero noticeable parallax and high-tech lens coatings, the glass in this mini red dot sight cuts down on glare and will stand up to heavy competition use. The Trijicon SRO Red Dot Sight is the next step forward in competitive handgun use, so don’t get left behind and drop this optic on your pistol.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.