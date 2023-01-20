Optics Deals: Vortex OPMOD Strike Eagle Limited Edition 1-6x24mm $249.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with a great price and limited edition color on the tried and tested Vortex OPMOD Strike Eagle Limited Edition 1-6x24mm rifle scope for just $249.99 with FREE shipping and returns. You save $140+ off the MSRP.
Vortex OPMOD Strike Eagle Limited Edition 1-6x24mm Rifle Scope
This limited-edition Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 rifle scope is the ideal optic for 3-gun events, hunting, and range training. OPMOD designed these 1-6x24mm AR15 Rifle Scopes with speed and versatility in mind, providing shooters with lightning-fast target acquisition and a magnification range that performs well in a variety of shooting applications. Fully multi-coated XD lenses offer a crisp, clear view even in low-light conditions, and the illuminated reticle is easy to see and use, even when the sun starts to set. What’s more, the reticle is also glass-etched which means you still have a reliable aiming point even if you somehow lose power.image
Built from aircraft-grade aluminum and finished with a hard-anodized coating, this 1-6x AR scope is undeniably tough, and it is completely waterproof, fogproof, and shockproof. This FDE Vortex Strike Eagle scope is an OPMOD exclusive, which means you won’t find it anywhere else in this color! Grab yours today to boost your accuracy and target acquisition speeds while wielding your favorite AR platform.
What Makes This an OPMOD?
- Exclusive FDE color
- OPMOD on the body of the scope
- Amazing price
Specifications for Vortex OPMOD Strike Eagle Limited Edition 1-6x24mm 30mm Tube Second Focal Plane Rifle Scope:
-
Manufacturer: OPMOD
-
Objective Lens Diameter: 24 mm
-
Magnification: 1 – 6 x
-
Reticle: AR-BDC3
-
Tube Diameter: 30 mm
-
Reticle Focal Plane: Second Focal Plane (SFP)
-
Exit Pupil: 4 – 24 mm
-
Battery Type: CR2032
-
Battery Quantity: 1
-
Field of View, Linear: 19.2 – 116.5 ft at 100 yds
-
Eye Relief: 3.5 in
-
Diopter Adjustment Range: -2 – 2 dpt
-
Weight: 18.5 oz
-
Fabric/Material: Aircraft Grade Aluminum
-
Length: 10.5 in
-
Width: 3.38 in
-
Height: 3.75 in
-
Illumination Type: LED
-
Illumination Color: Red
-
Adjustment Type: MOA
-
Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
-
Adjustment Range: 140 MOA
-
Parallax: 100 yds
-
Focus Range: 100 yds to infinity
-
Lens Material: Glass
-
Optical Coating: Fully Multi-Coated
-
Battery Life: 242 hours
-
Operating Temperature: -20 – 70 Celsius
-
Water Resistance Level: Waterproof
-
Shockproof: Yes
-
Fogproof: Yes
-
Finish: Hard Anodized
-
Magnification Type: Variable
-
Condition: New
-
W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 140 MOA
-
Minimum Focus Distance: 5 ft
Optics Deals: Vortex OPMOD Strike Eagle Limited Edition 1-6x24mm $249.99 FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews: