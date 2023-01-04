Ammo Deals: Winchester 9mm 115 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point $450.00 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a great price on top quality self-defense ammo under $0.45 each a round. One thousand rounds of Winchester 9mm 115 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point now just $450.00 with FREE shipping. Check the product page as they have smaller quantities if you are not ready to drop $450.00, all with FREE shipping.

Winchester 9mm 115 Grain Jacketed Hollow Point

Backed by generations of legendary excellence, Winchester USA White Box stands for consistent performance and outstanding value, offering high-quality ammunition to suit a wide range of hunter’s and shooter’s needs.

Specifications

UPC 020892213159
Manufacturer Winchester Ammunition
Manufacturer Part # USA9JHP
Model USA
Caliber 9MM
Grain Weight 115Gr
Type Jacketed Hollow Point
Units per Box 50

Grigori

Good to see some higher performance ammo starting to make its way back into citizen hands, again! FMJ/Ball ammo is better than an empty gun but JHP is better.

This is a more relevant video to the advertised product.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2cU9zX_6qrM

They even perform well in keychain 9mm’s like the Sig 938!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NVQNJoo08a0&t=42s

