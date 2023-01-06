Tactical Deals: 2-Pack of ZOHAN EM054 Electronic Ear Muffs $52.99 …for Both!!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon with a cheap, cheap price on some well-reviewed hearing pro. Pick up this two (2) Pack of ZOHAN EM054 Electronic Ear Muffs for only $52.99 for both sets.

ZOHAN EM054 shooting ear protection *2, portable drawstring bag *2, 3.5mm Audio Cable*2, Manual. It does not like market shooting ear protection, just use a simple way to filter and cut noise to reduce noise, our electronic hearing protection is processed by the chip,then slowly realize the noise reduction effect, making your ears more comfortable to adapt to the noise reduction process. NRR: 22dB

Sound Amplification; Similarly, our sound Amplification function is also processed by the chip and then transmitted to your ears, making it easier for you to communicate with your friends in the shooting range. The vertical design of the volume adjustment button is more ergonomic, and you can adjust the sound by slidinging the button with your middle finger.

Exquisite Design:The earcup uses high-quality rubber paint, which has a better touch than other shooting muffs. And the earcup adopts slim profile and cut-outs design, which is more suitable for your shooting needs. The compact design that means it is easy & convenient to store and carry. You could put it in your range bag, tactical backpack, etc.

Ergonomic Comfort: In terms of wearing, our designers have adopted a more comfortable headband design, and the adjustment function can meet the needs of most consumers. We specially designed replaceable ear pads. According to the recommendations of health experts, it usually takes three months to replace the ear pads.

Multifunctional & Durable; Our earmuffs also have Aux interface, and included mp3, to meet your needs of listening to music in gun range. It uses 2 AAA alkaline batteries(not included). New alkaline batteries provide approximately 350 hours for operation.We highly recommend you to try ours. If you have any questions, please contact us, we will make you as satisfied as possible.

