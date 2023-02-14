|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GoWild with a great price on a 14pc Ditch Pickle Bass Bundle lure pack for just $34.99 and FREE shipping. You save $35.00 off MSRP!
Ditch Pickle Bass Bundle
This bundle is a combination of some of GoWild’s best-performing bass fishing gear! We curated a list of gear based on posts and trophies logged by GoWild members and expert feedback from team GoWild’s pro angler. All that input helped us find the perfect bass fishing gear lineup to make those Ditch Pickles pucker up.
Included in the Ditch Pickle Bass Bundle by GoWild:
- Champion Jigs Football Jig: $2.99
- Champion Jigs Spinnerbait: $8.99
- TackleHD Stix Worm: $6.99
- TackleHD Ned Craw: $4.99
- TackleHD Quiver Bug: $4.99
- TackleHD Brush Buster: $4.29
- TackleHD Swimmer: $4.99
- MoWild by GoWild: $5.99
- Mustad Soft Plastics Hook: $4.99
- Mustad Ned Jig: $4.99
- Mustad Tungsten Worm Weight: $6.49
- Mustad Weight Stops: $2.49
- Mustad Weighted Spring Keeper Hook: $7.49
- Limited Edition Ditch Pickle Sticker: PRICELE$$
- Total Retail Value: $70.67
- GoWild’s Price: $49.99
This limited edition bass box comes with access to how-to videos, content, and more.
Fishing Deals: 14pc Ditch Pickle Bass Bundle Lure Pack for just $34.99 FREE S&H
Cool name, Ditch Pickle.