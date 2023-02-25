Range Deals: 25-Pack 8-Inch Stick & Splatter Self-Adhesive Shooting Targets $7.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Amazon has an excellent price on a 25-pack of 8 Inch Stick & Splatter Self Adhesive Shooting Targets for $7.99 with an on-page coupon. Buy more and get FREE shipping.

Self-Adhesive — High-strength adhesive reactive targets stick to almost anything and anywhere at any temperature. Splatter targets for shooting range, whether shooting indoors or outdoors, short-range or long-range, or in low light conditions.

Practicality — Reactive targets for shooting are suitable for all firearms and calibers. Splatter targets are perfect for bb guns, pellet guns, rifle, pistol, airsoft, and even shotguns.
Must-have for Practice — Reusable rifle target paper. Each shooting targets with 16 cover-up patches per target that allow you to reuse them. Use color-coordinated circles to cover the holes. Once the holes have covered the target was good as new.

High Visibility — Paper targets for bb guns show with bright fluorescent yellow, allowing it easy to see your shots at a distance. Easier and more successful hits the target that can save more precious time.

Package Included — 25 pack 8 x 8 inch targets for shooting rifle, perfect for children’s toys, beginners, police practice, and hunter’s grab tool training.

Range Deals: 25-Pack 8-Inch Stick & Splatter Self-Adhesive Shooting Targets $7.99

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
musicman44mag

I can’t imagine anyone not having used these but just in case you haven’t, these are awesome to see your target at long range. I can see hits at 100 yards with my eyes with my 7 mil and 300 with my standard binoculars.

