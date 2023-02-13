Daily Ammo Deal: 1000rnds Tulammo SteelCase 9mm 115Gr FMJ Ammo $233.99 FREE S&H CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on a 1000 rounds of Tulammo Steel Case 9mm Luger 115Gr FMJ Ammunition in a bulk pack for $233.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out. That is $0.233 each, and that is a great price for 9mm Luger in today’s ammo market. Compare this price to the same ammo product elsewhere online and you will see why we like this deal.

In the fields, at the range or on the hunt, ou can trust TulaAmmo to deliver a superior level of internal, external, and terminal ballistics, more consistent velocities and impressive retained energies downrange from your favorite rifle, with an unmatched value-to-performance ratio. All TulaAmmo rifle cartridges are steel cased, zinc jacketed, non-corrosive Berdan primed, with a phosphate polymer coating and a lead core. Brand Style: Steel Case

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 115

Cartridge: 9 mm Luger

Muzzle Energy: 386

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1230

Rounds: 1000

Shooting Accuracy- more uniform and consistent jacket delivers up to 15% better shooting accuracy than standard bimetal bullets.

Corrosion Resistance- Zinc jacket doesn’t change in appearance over time and is proven to inhibit electrochemical corrosion of the steel case.

Environmental Impact- Zinc jacket is more ecologically sound.

