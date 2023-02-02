Anti-Gun Governors Double Down on Dangerous

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Since the recent violent attack at a dance studio in Monterey, California, Gavin Newsom has come out and expressed his distain toward guns; but is there something else getting under his skin?

Newsom told CBS News, “nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating.”

Of course, Newsom is not surprised that unarmed people are more likely to die than those who can defend themselves. Anti-2nd Amendment Governors know exactly what’s going to happen when they make it impossible for the people they represent to shoot back. The infuriating part may be coming from the fact that every time one of these killings occurs, the voters become more interested in having a gun on them in public to defend themselves. We saw a huge increase in first-time gun purchases during and immediately after the left-wing riots of 2020. People also become more aware of the risks these anti-gun politicians are creating for them when they see others like them getting killed. Is Newsom mad because bad guys ignore his laws or because good people are starting to realize that he and his laws are getting them killed?

In an interview, Newsom ranted about how somehow these killings are the fault of FOX News. He accused FOX of “not doing a damn thing about gun safety, not a damn thing for decades…”

The problem here is that even after countless gun restrictions continue to result in increased rates of death, anti-gun politicians expect everyone to turn a blind eye and double down on more bad policy. The anger among these types, is never with themselves for putting good people at risk, but rather with the fact that others will not fall in line with their fake narrative wrapped around dangerous gun laws. Maybe Albert Einstein said it best when he defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” The truth is, unless you have an agenda or you are getting the results you want, any rational person would stop the pursuit of something that continually causes the death of others. In this case, Government inflicted, unarmed helplessness.

The Crime Prevention Research Center recently reported that the worst 1% of the counties in the US accounted for 42% of the murders in 2020, and over half the counties with the highest gun ownership rates have zero murders. Monterey County, being surrounded by some of the most murderous counties in America, also has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country. The math is simple, and the results have been consistent.

If blue State Governors like Gavin Newsom, Kathy Hochul, Gretchen Whitmer and others, really wanted to solve the problem of violence, they would keep the bad guys in jail and get their grubby mitts off the 2nd Amendment so good people would have the ability to defend themselves and their families. They would encourage gun ownership and firearm training in schools while loosening the restrictions on public carry. It would seem, they want the residents of their States unarmed and helpless, yet they also need their votes.

Amidst all his anti-gun ranting, Newsom appeared to make an attempt at saving face with gun owners who may still vote for him when he said:

“I have great respect- I have no ideological opposition to someone who is reasonably and responsibly owning firearms and getting background checks and being trained.” Some may believe that rhetoric, but most are likely starting to see through the dishonesty of such statements. Besides the virtue-signaling and dishonest claim of “no ideological opposition,” the implication that background checks serve a benefit to society is misleading. Over 90% of background check denials are false positives, which result in good people being denied their right to gun ownership without good cause. Newsome tweeted, “At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

When will anti-gun politicians recognize that its, they who perpetuate these tragedies? When will victims of debilitating gun restrictions decide to change their voting habits?

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on Newsmax, the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.