ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 Round G2 MLE Magazines just… $34.99 each ~ VIDEO

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Gunmag Warehouse has ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60-round G2 MLE Magazine in stock and shipping for $34.99. Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at three times the price!? This is the best price we have seen on this great product all year and a super good buy. You have to buy more than one at this price. Check the same product prices here and online here.
ATI Schmeisser 5.56 .223 AR15 60Rd G2 MLE Magazine
American Tactical has partnered with German arms manufacturer Schmeisser GmbH to exclusively import and distribute the Schmeisser S60 60 round AR-15 magazine. Made from glass-reinforced polymer, this patent-pending magazine features a unique follower system that allows for double capacity from a normal AR magazine without being bulky or cumbersome. Designed to shoot both .223 REM & 5.56X45MM, the Schmeisser S60 will give you an instant capacity upgrade over the standard AR mag at an affordable price for your AR Carbine or Pistol.
-
- Brand: ATI
- Model: Schmeisser Magazine
- Caliber: 5.56/.223
- Capacity: 60
- Material: Reinforced Polymer
- Made in Germany
Now featuring a last round bolt hold open integrated into the follower!
ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 Round G2 MLE Magazines just… $34.99 ea
All American Tactical AR15 SCHMEISSER 60RD 5.56 Magazines are well-reviewed:
Likely a great magazine for the money. Consider the price of two regular, good quality, easy to fit into a molle pouch 30 round mags, subtract that price from the price of this unit and you wind up with the price of convenience of not changing the magazine out when you run through 30 rounds. Two other things to consider; the weight/balance of the loaded mag in the weapon. How do I carry this thing when it’s not in the weapon? I have not seen any mag pouch that will hold this thing. Maybe you could put it into a… Read more »
Try Surefire V92
@DB – Get one of these, load and insert in gun. Carry standard mags for reloads an just drop it when it runs dry. Personally in practice I often download mags, just for practice reloading under pressure. I’ll never be half as fast as Jerry Mikulek, but am reasonably fast reloading pistol from my belt. Need a lot more practice with AR and only thinking about learning to manage shot-shells. Point is, for me this mag doesn’t make sense – rather buy several standard magazines for the same money. More overall ammo capacity and less issue with any single point… Read more »
It would be great if you were able to order them, but psa only sells them to FFL Dealers! Not sold to general Public.
All you need to do for more speed is shake Jerry Miculek hand… I did at NRA AM 2019 and have been faster ever since!
A single pouch that normally carries two mags in the same pouch ….they make them.
You could probably put it in a double pouch, but maybe not. I have a drum, just for fun. I’ll stick with 30 round mags, though.
Not in the state of PA. They DON’T charge me anywhere in the state for the use of a FFL. The mags are shipped to my residence. You must live in a communist state ?
They didn’t ask me for an FFL.
I own two and I think they are great. Have a drum too and I would rather load this any day. It is a bit long on the shooting bench and I can’t get my rifle to stand on the bipod with my 12 inch version but on my 36 sitting on the ground is no problem. OreGONEISTAN where today you can still own and buy one but that might change after this next election because somehow the judges in OreGONE have determined that the people have the right to vote on my constitutional rights. I guess they haven’t got… Read more »
Own 4 there fantastic run with no issues can’t find them less than 79.99 now in FL
Bought them for 49.99 beginning of the year, will NOT run .300 Blk much more streamlined than Magpul drum ( which I love as well ) on small AR pistols
I prefer a pair of Magpul 30 rd magazines. Get 4-6 on promo these days for $40
Does anyone have experience with these magazines loaded with .300 Blackout rounds?
They say no on the manufacturers website.
S34.99 is what comes up when clicking the link.
“Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at twice the price!”
Surefire magazines are 3 times the price but they’re also in stock.