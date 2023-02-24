Gun Deals: Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol 12 Gauge Shotgun $949.00 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a great price and inventory on the hot new Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun. While supplies last you can pick up the Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun for $949.00 with FREE shipping. See our video on the A300 below or read the complet gun review on the Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun here.

Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol Shotgun

The A300 Ultima Patrol is a tactical version of one of Beretta’s most popular hunting shotguns. Similar to its hunting counterpart, the A300 Ultima Patrol utilizes a semiautomatic gas-operated action with a compensating exhaust valve, self-cleaning piston, and a chrome-lined barrel. The short, 19 ½” barrel gives it a compact size and makes it ideal for engaging targets while in confined spaces. It’s CQC capabilities are enhanced even further thanks to a 7-round extended magazine tube for some extra firepower and a modular ghost-ring rear sight for fast target acquisition. In addition to its effectiveness in close-quarters, the A300 Ultima Patrol was built to be extremely reliable and easy to use. It sports a large textured bolt release, an oversized charging handle, and a hefty safety button that can be switched from side to side. The amplified checkering around the grip and fore-end ensures the operator will have a consistent grip on the weapon, even when wearing gloves. Aside from its ease of use and close range capabilities, the A300 Ultima Patrol is a highly customizable platform.

Features of the A300 Ultima Patrol:

Gas-operated action with compensating exhaust valve & self-cleaning piston

7-round extended magazine tube

Modular ghost ring rear sight & interchangeable front sight post

Oversized textured bolt release, charging handle, & safety button

Amplified checkering around the grip & fore-end

Receiver mounted MIL-STD Picatinny rail

M-LOK attachment points on the forend & barrel clamp

A receiver mounted MIL-STD Picatinny rail allows for the installation of optics, and M-LOK attachment points on the forend and barrel clamp accommodates the use of tactical lights/lasers.