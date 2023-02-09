Best Red Dot for GLOCK 19 MOS Pistols & Installation Guides

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- “What is the best red dot for Glock 19 MOS pistols?” and “What red dots work with Glock MOS?” are both very common questions among shooters with the introduction of modular optic systems for mounting red dot optics on modern defensive and sporting handguns.

The addition of MOS to GLOCK pistols was a significant milestone for weapons and happened at the perfect time as red dot pistols became more prevalent for recreational and professional applications. The MOS feature has since become a popular choice for many Glock owners, as it allows for fast and easy installation of red dot sights.

The MOS (Modular Optic System) feature on Glock 19 MOS pistols was introduced by Glock in 2015. It was designed to provide a platform that allows for the easy installation of various types of red dot sights on Glock 19 handguns. The MOS feature consists of a removable plate that covers the rear portion of the pistol’s slide and can be replaced with adapter plates that are specific to the user’s chosen optic.

Why Would You Want a Red Dot Optic on Your Glock 19 MOS Pistol?

Faster target acquisition: Red dot sights allow for faster target acquisition than traditional iron sights, making them ideal for quick shots.

Red dot sights allow for faster target acquisition than traditional iron sights, making them ideal for quick shots. Improved accuracy: By providing a clear and precise sight picture, red dots can improve accuracy, especially at longer distances.

By providing a clear and precise sight picture, red dots can improve accuracy, especially at longer distances. Easy to use: Unlike iron sights, red dots do not require precise alignment, making them easier to use for people of all skill levels.

Unlike iron sights, red dots do not require precise alignment, making them easier to use for people of all skill levels. Better for aging eyes: Red dot sights are easier to see for people with aging eyes, as they do not require precise focus as iron sights do. (Unless you have astigmatism!)

Red dot sights are easier to see for people with aging eyes, as they do not require precise focus as iron sights do. (Unless you have astigmatism!) Versatility: Many red dot sights are compatible with various firearms, making them a versatile and cost-effective option for optics.

What are the Advantages of Modular Optic System for Red Dot Owners?

The GLOCK MOS (Modular Optic System) has several advantages that make it a popular choice for many handgun owners. One of the main advantages of the MOS is its versatility, which allows users to easily mount different types of red dot sights. This means that the user can switch between optics, depending on the shooting scenario, without having to make permanent modifications to their pistol. This versatility makes the MOS an attractive option for people who participate in different shooting disciplines or who want a pistol that can be adapted to different situations.

Another advantage of the MOS is improved accuracy, as red dot sights provide a stable platform for quick and precise aiming. The MOS also provides a clear-sight picture, making it easier to shoot accurately, especially in low-light conditions.

Red Dots & Modular Optic System Disadvantages

However, the MOS also has some disadvantages. One of the main disadvantages is the added cost of purchasing the MOS-compatible pistol, as well as the cost of the red dot sight and adapter plate. Additionally, some users may find that red dots add bulk to the pistol, making it more difficult to carry and conceal. Finally, some users may find that the MOS requires regular maintenance, as the mounting system and red dot sight must be kept clean and properly tightened to ensure reliable operation.

The best red dot for a Glock 19 MOS handgun is largely subjective and depends on the user’s specific needs and preferences. However, I’ll provide a brief overview of the reasons why and some popular options plus their key features. Factors to consider include durability, battery life, reticle clarity, ease of use, and price point. The biggest concern for the buyer is to select an optic that is compatible with a Glock 19 red-dot MOS plate. As always, you should try and test these options to figure out which one works for you! Some popular options include the Trijicon RMR, Vortex Venom, Leupold DeltaPoint Pro, Aimpoint ACRO, and Holosun HE508T.

Here Are Our Picks for Top Red Dot Optics for the Glock 19 MOS Handgun

Trijicon RMR Type 2 Adjustable LED Reflex Sight

Trijicon’s RMR red dot optic is one of the most popular choices among Glock 19 Gen 5 MOS optic owners due to rugged construction and durability. The RMR is designed for extreme environments and is shockproof, water-resistant, and has a strong aluminum housing. It has a dual-illuminated reticle with both fiber optic and tritium illumination, allowing for quick target acquisition in any lighting condition. The RMR also has adjustable brightness settings and long battery life. Check Prices Online: Trijicon RMR Type 2 Adjustable LED Reflex Sight .

Vortex Venom Red Dot Optic

The Vortex Venom is another popular choice for the Glock 19 MOS due to its price compared to other options. The Venom is designed for fast target acquisition and has a bright, 3 MOA dot reticle that is easily visible even in bright daylight. The Venom also has adjustable brightness settings, a long battery life, and is shockproof and water-resistant. Check Prices Online: Vortex Venom Red Dot Optic.

Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Optic for Glock MOS Handguns

The Leupold DeltaPoint Pro is a high-end option for the Glock 19 MOS that is built with quality and precision in mind. The DeltaPoint Pro has a 2.5 MOA dot reticle that is crisp and clear, even in low-light conditions. The DeltaPoint Pro is also built to withstand harsh conditions and is shockproof, water-resistant, and has a durable aluminum housing. It also has a motion-activated reticle and a long battery life. Check Prices Online: Leupold DeltaPoint Pro optic for Glock MOS Handguns.

Aimpoint ACRO P-2 Red Dot Reflex Sight

The Aimpoint ACRO is a great red dot optic option for the Glock 19 MOS designed for fast target acquisition. The ACRO has a 3.5 MOA dot reticle that is bright and easily visible, even in bright sunlight. The ACRO is built to withstand harsh conditions and is shockproof, water-resistant, and has a durable aluminum housing. It also has a long battery life and is easy to use, with simple adjustable brightness settings. Check Prices online: Aimpoint ACRO P-2 Red Dot Reflex Sight.

Holosun HE508T Affordable Red Dot for Glock

Holosun’s HE508T is a compact and affordable option for the Glock 19 MOS that is designed for fast target acquisition. The HE508T has a 2 MOA dot reticle that is bright and easily visible, even in low-light conditions. The HE508T is also built to withstand harsh conditions and is shockproof, water-resistant, and has a durable aluminum housing. It also has a long battery life and is easy to use, with simple adjustable brightness settings. Check Prices Online: Holosun HE508T Red Dot for Glock.

How to Install a Red Dot on a Glock 19 MOS Pistol:

Remove the factory slide plate: Use a 3/32″ punch tool to push out the two pins located at the front and rear of the slide. Install the MOS adapter plate: Depending on the red dot you have, select the appropriate adapter plate and install it onto the MOS plate. Mount the red dot optic: Secure the red dot to the adapter plate using the screws and wrenches provided. Check the sight picture: Ensure that the red dot is properly aligned with the barrel and that the dot is centered within the viewing window. Test the dot: Test the dot by dry firing the pistol – keep the sight centered and stable. Reinstall the slide plate: Reinstall the slide plate onto the pistol and secure it with the two pins from step 1. Zero the optic: Once the slide is reinstalled, it’s time to zero the optic. Shoot your target and adjust the point of aim to match the point of impact. Final testing: Conduct final tests by shooting at different distances and making any necessary adjustments to ensure reliable and accurate performance.

Common Tools for Installing Red Dots on a Glock 19 MOS Pistol:

Punch tool: Used to remove the factory slide plate pins. A 3/32″ punch tool should be suitable. Screwdriver: Used to tighten the screws that secure the red dot to the adapter plate. Wrench: Used to tighten the screws that secure the red dot to the adapter plate. Allen wrenches: Depending on the red dot optic, you may need specific sizes of Allen wrenches to install the optic. Gun cleaning kit: This includes cleaning supplies such as a cleaning cloth, solvents, and lubricants, which can be used to clean and maintain the pistol before and after the installation. Target: Used to zero the optic and check accuracy. Eye and ear protection: Always wear proper eye and ear protection when shooting or working on firearms.

Additional Recources:

About Thomas Conroy

Thomas Conroy is a writer and firearms aficionado who lives in the Midwest

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.