Blaser Group & Blaser Safaris to Exhibit at 2023 SCI Convention

San Antonio, Texas (February 20, 2023) – Blaser Group will be joined by Blaser Safaris at the 2023 Safari Club International (SCI) Convention February 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee as they showcase world-class safari destinations in addition to the newest products from the Blaser, Mauser, Sauer, Minox, and Liemke Thermal Optics lines.

SCI members are invited to come by Booth # 1823 in Nashville’s Music City Center to learn more about Blaser Group’s offerings, including the Blaser-owned Sney Rivier Lodge located at the base of Namibia’s Khoma Highlands – just a two-hour drive from the Windhoek airport. Here, hunters can pursue more than 20 game species – from sable to leopard – in a breathtaking landscape.

The premier lodge features the highest levels of luxury, combining exceptional accommodations and cuisine with the thrill of hunting in the wild. The architecture and design is inspired by nature and hunting, blurring the boundaries between the indoors and outside. Within view of the main house and guest chalets is a watering hole where game can be observed all day long. The Sney Rivier Lodge is also known for its rigorous conservation efforts to protect native wildlife.

Blaser Group will also be displaying the first in a series of 25 limited-edition Mauser 98 125th Anniversary Rifles, designed to celebrate the rifle manufacturer’s storied history as creator of the legendary Mauser 98 action, which is the forefather of all modern bolt-action rifles. These gorgeous M98 anniversary rifles are true works of art and available in four calibers – .375 H&H, .416 Rigby, .30-06 Springfield, and 8×57 IS. MSRP is $35,000.00.

“The SCI Convention is an event we look forward to each year,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “The members appreciate true quality – whether firearms, optics, or hunts – and have a passion for conservation just as we do at Blaser Group. We are excited to spend time with our customers and fellow hunters there and are proud to showcase Blaser Safaris and its premier Sney Rivier Lodge in Namibia. We welcome all attendees by our booth to learn more about our products and exclusive hunting lodge that will be booking hunts for 2023 and beyond.”

Blaser Group’s newest products include the Blaser R8 Ultimate Carbon rifle, Liemke Luchs thermal optics designed and made in Germany, Sauer SL5 Waterfowl, Turkey, and Select shotguns, and Blaser B2 riflescopes, among others.

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing.

Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting-edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.