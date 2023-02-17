Gun Deals: Brownells Aluminum AR15 GI Mags 10pack… $9.14ea FREE Magpul Loop 3Pak

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on their in-house brand Brownells USGI style Aluminum AR15 30-round Magazines for 5.56mm that if you buy the ten (10) pack with a filler item you can get them down to $9.14, each and pick up a FREE 3-pack of Magpul Mag Loops with coupon code “AMMOLAND10“.

Brownells Edge Members still get FREE Shipping on all their orders. These are battle-proven USGI-style mags.

To build this package, follow this URL to load you cart and apply the coupon code ‘Ammoland10″ at check out.

Life’s Too Short to Rely on Cheap AR Mags Even if you have the world’s best, battle-ready, quality-built AR-15, all it’s good for is firing a single shot if you don’t have a quality magazine that’ll feed reliably. The Brownells 5.56mm AR-15 Magazine is built right to ensure trouble-free feeding in any of your go-to rifles. Life’s too short and precious to rely on cheap AR mags that may or may not work when needed. The team at Brownells wanted to offer magazines to consumers that would withstand the beating of battle, if necessary, so they designed, built and tested a high-quality 5.56mm AR-15 magazine that they could trust with their lives. Built with welded-aluminum body

Offered in gray and desert-tan finishes

30-round capacity

Includes Magpul anti-tilt follower Each Brownells 5.56mm AR-15 magazine is built to military specifications and are held to ISO quality-control standards and are made by Brownells itself. Each magazine features a stainless-steel spring and is treated with a hard-anodized finish to protect against corrosion.

All Brownells Aluminum AR15 Magazines are well-reviewed:

