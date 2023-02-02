Attn Reloaders: Brownells has a New Supply of Primers ~ Coupon CODEs FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Brownells has a New Supply of Primers

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention, ammunition reloaders: Brownells has a great selection of new Primers in stock and shipping!! Many have purchase limits but you should be able to use the coupon codes below to save some money while stocking up.

These are the “bread-and-butter” of reloading, the most commonly called-for primers in reloading recipes. CCI standard primers are remarkably clean-burning, leaving primer pockets cleaner and extending the time between pocket cleaning. That’s a huge benefit for progressive reloaders. They are more sensitive and easier to seat than older CCI primers, and engineered for smooth feeding in automated equipment.

Federal Primers are the same primers used in Federals Ammunition. Affordable and reliable, perfect for most reloading applications.

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$20 off $150
JAN20
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$120 off $900
JAN120
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$35 off $275
JAN35
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$60 off $475
JAN60
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

FREE Standard Shipping
CARTSHIP
*Standard Shipping method only. Minimum order of $149+. Expiration Date Unknown

$20 off $200+
20OFF200
Expiration Date Unkown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

10% OFF Orders $150+
AMMOLAND
Expiration Date Unkown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Hot Deals
Expiration Date Unknown
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
Ronnie

STILL “PRICE – GOUGING AMERICAN CITIZENS” === BRING BACK
PRE-COVID PRICES!!! ( CORPS AS THIS BROWNELLS ARE “GREEDY”) DON’T GIVE IN TO THEM – ESPECIALLY WHEN “WE -CAN -BUY AMMO- CHEAPER – THAN TO RELOAD OUR OWN’!

Rob

1,000 benchrest primers for $166? No thanks! Not even if brownie personally delivered them to my door.

Cooter

Brownells prices are usually higher than most other companies and their primer prices are ridiculous and the last time I ordered something from them it said that it was in stock on their website until I ordered it and then they sent me an email saying it was backordered after they got my card info and I canceled the order and got a refund I’m not playing that game

Last edited 5 months ago by Cooter
CourageousLion

I guess my reloading days are over. There is no WAY I’m paying over 10 cents a piece for primers. That is INSANE. By the time you buy primers, bullets, powder and brass and spend your TIME which is worth SOMETHING to load up a thousand rounds you might just as well pay $500 for 1000 9mm.

