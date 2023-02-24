Gun Deals: Brownells RMR Slide Gen 3 Glock 17 Starting at $163.79 Free S&H CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on the RMR +Window Gen3 Glock 17 Stainless Nitride Glock Slides, starting at $163.79 after a coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out! Use other coupon codes below to save more on other RMR models.

As always Brownells Edge Members still get FREE Shipping on all their orders. These are a great way to upgrade your gen 3 GLOCKS for little effort and easily add optics. Usually $240.00, this is a great price.

Stainless Steel Slide With a Bundle of Custom Features. Brownells Front Cut RMR Slides for Glock® pistols feature a distinctive, wraparound serration pattern that aids in manipulating the slide, especially when checking the chamber. (OK, we’ll admit it: the serrations look cool, too.) They also come with a pre-cut slot for easy, secure, low-profile mounting of a Trijicon RMR sight. All slides equipped with standard Glock sight cuts for front and rear sights of your choice. If the RMR is in place, suppressor height sights are required. In addition, you can get your Front Cut RMR Slide with an optional “window” cutout on top between the front serrations that reduces weight and enhances airflow to keep the barrel cooler – ideal for hard-working action competition pistols. Each Front Cut RMR Slide starts life as a billet of 17-4 stainless steel that is machined to Glock® factory specifications inside, so it’ll fit factory frames and accept factory or aftermarket barrels and parts. Fits Gen3 Glock® 17 and 19 pistols & components

Available with distinctive top window cutout or traditional solid top

Machined from corrosion-resistant 17-4 stainless steel billet

Heat Treated to 41-44 on the Rockwell C scale

Given a wear-resistant matte black Nitride finish

Pre-cut Trijicon RMR mounting slot, plus factory front/rear sight cuts A Brownells Front Cut RMR Slide is the ideal upgrade for your factory Glock 17 or 19 pistol – and the perfect top half for a new custom gun built on an 80% frame. You can get your RMR slide in one of three finishes: there’s a wear-resistant basic Black Nitride finish, as well as a thin, extremely tough, good-looking Bronze or Flat Dark Earth (FDE) physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating. Channel liner required for these slides. Channel liners are a press fit and require a tool to install.

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

