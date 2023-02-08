Brownells Super Barrel V Gives Chance to Win 14,000 Rounds of Ammo

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells Super Barrel V is here, giving Brownells customers their chance to win 14,000 rounds of Winchester 5.56 ammo – a retail value of more than $7,000.

Starting Wednesday, February 8, 2023, contestants can enter several different ways at the Brownells Super Barrel page for their chance to win the enormous barrel full of 55-grain FMJ ammunition.

By itself, the ammo weighs as much as 484 12-ounce cans of America’s favorite macro brew or the equivalent of more than 500 bags of tortilla chips.

A range day with family and friends and this much 5.56 ammo would be way more fun than the biggest tailgate party in pro football history.

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm February 15. Then one lucky winner will be chosen to receive the enormous barrel full of Winchester ammunition.

For more information and a chance to win, visit the Brownells Super Barrel page.

What?” You never win anything or can’t wait you can shop Brownells’ in-stock rifle ammo online here.

